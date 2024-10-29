Victoria squeaks into top 5 rattiest cities in Canada

Victoria residents may want to stay vigilant as our city has landed in the top five of Orkin’s annual Top 25 “Rattiest Cities” in the country.

Based on the number of rat and mouse treatments Orkin performed between August 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024, Victoria finds itself alongside major metropolises like Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal in the country’s ongoing “rat race.”

While Ontario holds its fair share of the top 25 cities with rodent problems, BC residents have it even worse, with 12 cities ranking on the list.

Victoria and Vancouver’s mild climate, old buildings, and lush landscapes make it especially inviting for rodents year-round, and the issue is serious enough to have attracted international attention. Recently, a Canadian professor presented her findings on BC’s rat population at the National Urban Rat Summit in New York.

The Top 10 “Rattiest” Canadian Cities in 2024:

Toronto Vancouver Kelowna Burnaby Victoria Mississauga Richmond Surrey Scarborough St. John’s

Although it’s not the most comforting thing to know you may share your city with a sizable rat population, there are ways to curb or prevent infestations. Orkin Canada recommends the following:

Clear clutter indoors and out, trimming overgrown vegetation and keeping grass short.

indoors and out, trimming overgrown vegetation and keeping grass short. Eliminate water sources by fixing leaky pipes and clearing clogged gutters.

by fixing leaky pipes and clearing clogged gutters. Keep food and waste secure by removing fallen fruit or vegetables from yards and storing garbage in rodent-proof bins.

by removing fallen fruit or vegetables from yards and storing garbage in rodent-proof bins. Seal entry points larger than ¼ inch with rodent-proof materials and install weather strips on exterior doors.

“With winter on the way, Orkin Canada reminds everyone to take precautions to help keep rodents out,” the report advises. Whether you’re in a character home or a modern condo, these simple steps can make your space less inviting for pests.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre