A trip to Goldstream during salmon season is a quintessential West Coast experience. Just a 25-minute drive from downtown Victoria lies one of Vancouver Island’s richest salmon spawning habitats, where the run of Chum, Coho, and Chinook salmon is about to begin. For the next few months, nature enthusiasts and families alike will flock to Goldstream Provincial Park to witness this spectacular event.

Each fall, thousands of salmon — mainly Chum, but also Coho and Chinook — make their way up the park’s world-class spawning stream, creating one of nature’s most dramatic displays. By the end of the run, which lasts about two months, tens of thousands of salmon may be counted.

Goldstream’s salmon run is particularly famous for the striking transformation of the Chum salmon. As the male salmon enter the freshwater streams, they develop bright colours and hooked jaws, a far cry from their sleek, silvery ocean look.

For the best viewing experience, approach the riverside slowly and quietly, as sudden movements or bright clothing (especially reds, purples, or pinks) can disturb the fish.

Find a spot on a bridge or high bank for the best views, and watch as salmon dig their nests — called “redds” — and defend them against rivals. If you’re lucky, you might witness the intricate spawning process, where females dig trenches in the gravel using powerful strokes of their tails.

The salmon run isn’t just about the fish, either. Bald eagles and other birds of prey flock to the area during the season, making it a prime spot for birdwatching, too.

Planning a visit? Goldstream Provincial Park has a few tips:

Visit during the week or early in the morning to avoid the weekend crowds.

Carpool if possible — parking is limited, especially during peak viewing times.

Bring sunglasses with polarized lenses to reduce glare and binoculars for birdwatching.

Start at the Nature House to learn more about the salmon, eagles, and the local ecosystem.

For more information, click here.