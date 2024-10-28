Fang-tastic forecast! Victoria's Halloween weather looks promising

The forecast looks boo-tiful for Hallow’s Eve, Victoria!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 12°C, providing a relatively mild backdrop for those donning costumes, so rejoice that you won’t have to cover your ghoulish getup with a big jacket (but make sure you, at least, layer).

The weather should remain clear into the evening, with temperatures dropping to around 4°C. This is fang-tastic news for trick-or-treaters, as clear skies mean fewer soggy costumes!

The rest of the week is shaping up to be a bit spooky. Tuesday will see a 40% chance of rain or drizzle in the morning, gradually transitioning to a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. The high will be 11°C, and nighttime temperatures will dip to 9°C.

On Wednesday, prepare for some ghostly weather, with periods of rain and windy conditions hitting a high of 10°C. Expect cloudy skies at night, with a 30% chance of showers. By Friday, we’re looking at a 40% chance of showers, with a high of 12°C and a low of 4°C.

Overall, while the week may start off a bit dreary, Halloween is shaping up to be a frightfully good time!