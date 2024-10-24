Some Victoria residents share they still pay decades-old rental prices

If you’re renting in Victoria right now, you’re likely feeling the squeeze of some of the highest rental prices in Canada. But for some long-term renters who found a place a decade ago, it’s a completely different story.

Back in October 2014, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Victoria was $849, and a two-bedroom averaged $1,095, according to the Government of Canada. It was still quite difficult to find a place then (the city’s vacancy rate was just 1.5% in 2014).

But comparing those rental prices from then to today is like comparing Taylor Swift’s popularity — completely different.

Now, the average price for a one-bedroom is $2,178, and a two-bedroom now goes for a whopping $2,859. That’s more than double in 10 years, with rent rising 4.4% in just the past year.

If it’s any consolation, these prices aren’t just isolated to Victoria.

A recent Reddit thread in the VictoriaBC subreddit brought this disparity into sharp focus.

And, while the experiences shared on Reddit are anecdotal, they reveal a truth many in Victoria know all too well: the rental market can be wildly unfair. If you’re one of the lucky few — and you’ve managed to stay in the same place for years — you may be paying a fraction of the cost.

As one user commented, “$950 for a 2-bedroom suite. Been here for about 15 years. It’d easily be double that if it was on the market today.”

Another said, “Just under $1,300. Four-bed, two-bath townhouse. Been here 15 years.”

One user shared, “$1,080 for a 3-bedroom apartment. Been here I think 10 years. New tenants are paying about $1,500 depending on the size of the unit.”

This divide is a clear reminder of how unpredictable Victoria’s rental market can be — sometimes, it’s all about being in the right place at the right time.

Some landlords are the “GOAT”

For renters who managed to secure a place before the market went into overdrive, these deals seem almost too good to be true — even more so when they snag an affordable rental in the past two years, such as on commentor who said they got a townhouse for $1,250 in 2022 — according to them, their landlord is “the GOAT.”

Some tenants have been able to hold onto their below-market rent even as prices have surged.

For example, one Reddit user shared, “I pay $1,129 for my one-bedroom in Chinatown. Been here since early 2016. I will never leave until I get married.”

Another commenter balked at the price, asking, “Got any windows?” — to which the original poster replied, “Yep, four tall ones. Great place.”

Meanwhile, some have tasted the sweet taste of cheaper rent and have had to deal with the reality that not everywhere is like that.

“I was paying $1,900 for a 2-bed split-house ground floor, but got evicted for family moving in,” they said. “Now [I’m] paying $2,850 for a 2-bed carriage house and garage with a yard and patio. We talked them down from $3,000.”

Victoria is currently ranked as the eighth most expensive city for rent in Canada, and the disparity between long-term renters and new tenants highlights just how varied the market can be. For those who secured a place before the pandemic, rent prices were still somewhat manageable. But for newer renters, finding an affordable home feels nearly impossible.

And if you think finding a place now is tough, the city’s vacancy rate was only 1.5% in 2014 — a number that’s still haunting Victoria’s tight market today. So, while rental prices have ballooned, the availability of units hasn’t improved much.

If you’ve been renting for a while, your wallet might be spared, but for new renters? It’s a different game.