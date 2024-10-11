HalloweenPeopleCuratedPop Culture

9 Victoria-inspired Halloween costumes for this year

Oct 11 2024
Michael Ryan/Facebook | Jennifer Reeson-Ho/Shutterstock

Looking for a Halloween costume that screams Victoria? Forget the generic vampires and superheroes — this year, why not pay homage to the quirks, characters, and icons that make Victoria truly unique?

Whether you’re dressing as a cocktail or a politician, we’ve got a lineup of Victoria-inspired costumes that’ll give everyone at the party pause.

From the legendary bike lanes to an infamous elephant seal, here’s your guide to the most quintessentially Victoria Halloween looks.

Bike lane

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by City of Victoria (@cityofvictoria)

Nothing says Victoria like a bike lane, especially one that mysteriously appears overnight. Strap on some neon green reflective gear, throw in a few cones, and you’re good to go. Bonus points if you can passively make drivers feel guilty for not biking, and inspire a political rant that goes on way too long.

A shaft

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tug Eatery and Bar (@tugeatery)

A cocktail so iconic it’s practically a local rite of passage. Dress as a giant tumbler, fill it with fake ice cubes, and call yourself a “shaft.” Carry around a tiny bottle of Baileys or Kahlua to really hammer it home. Note: be prepared to explain what it is to out-of-towners all night long.

Elizabeth May

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elizabeth E May (@elizabethemay)

Get yourself a green blazer, glasses, and maybe a plant or two to carry around for extra environmental impact. Victoria’s own federal Green Party leader is a natural pick, and don’t forget to throw in some eco-friendly campaign slogans. This costume is as sustainable and as Victoria as it gets.

Emerson the Elephant Seal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria BC (@victoria_city_canada)

Dress as the unofficial mascot of Victoria who took over the Oak Bay Marina this past spring. Emerson the Elephant Seal is a legendary creature in these parts. Stuff some pillows into a grey jumpsuit and waddle around to remind people that you’re the true king of the breakwater. This costume works even better if you party hop, but keep coming to the party everyone thought you left.

David Eby’s adjustable podium

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Eby (@davidebybc)

Channel the current premier of BC with a podium costume that requires you to be one of the tallest people in the room. All you need is a cardboard podium with the BC logo on it, a suit, and a clipboard for some added gravitas. Bonus points if either you or the podium is ridiculously tall. It’ll be even better if you can deliver policy promises while dodging questions.

The Malahat

Become one of the most notorious sections of highway on Vancouver Island. Wrap yourself in road signs, throw in some fake traffic cones, and make sure to tell people you’re “closed for repairs” at least three times throughout the night. You can either be the Malahat or Highway 4 — as in, the road to Tofino.

Victoria Real Estate Agent

victoria for sale home

Royal LePage

Dress in a sharp suit, add a name tag, and carry around an iPad or a clipboard with “For Sale” signs. Throw in some witty lines about skyrocketing home prices, “the perfect fixer-upper,” and that the market is about to pick up, and you’ll really stick the landing.

Fairy Creek protester

fairy creek

Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

Pay homage to one of the most talked-about environmental movements in BC. Grab some camping gear, flannel, and a few signs about saving old-growth forests. It’s a costume that speaks to Victoria’s activist spirit — just be prepared for a few serious conversations.

Fernwood dad

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FernwoodNRG (@fernwoodnrg)

Pros: embrace the quirky charm of Victoria’s artsy Fernwood neighbourhood and its trendy dads. Put your hair under a tiny toque, or in a man bun, throw on some vintage clothes and oversized glasses, and carry a reusable tote filled with local organic produce. It’s a costume that’s easy to pull together with items you might already own. Cons: while it’s an easy costume, some might find it too subtle or not distinctive enough for Halloween.

The choice is yours!

Do you have any more ideas? Let us know in the comments.

