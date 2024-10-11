9 Victoria-inspired Halloween costumes for this year

Bike lane

Nothing says Victoria like a bike lane, especially one that mysteriously appears overnight. Strap on some neon green reflective gear, throw in a few cones, and you’re good to go. Bonus points if you can passively make drivers feel guilty for not biking, and inspire a political rant that goes on way too long.

A shaft

A cocktail so iconic it’s practically a local rite of passage. Dress as a giant tumbler, fill it with fake ice cubes, and call yourself a “shaft.” Carry around a tiny bottle of Baileys or Kahlua to really hammer it home. Note: be prepared to explain what it is to out-of-towners all night long.

Elizabeth May

Get yourself a green blazer, glasses, and maybe a plant or two to carry around for extra environmental impact. Victoria’s own federal Green Party leader is a natural pick, and don’t forget to throw in some eco-friendly campaign slogans. This costume is as sustainable and as Victoria as it gets.

Emerson the Elephant Seal

Dress as the unofficial mascot of Victoria who took over the Oak Bay Marina this past spring. Emerson the Elephant Seal is a legendary creature in these parts. Stuff some pillows into a grey jumpsuit and waddle around to remind people that you’re the true king of the breakwater. This costume works even better if you party hop, but keep coming to the party everyone thought you left.

David Eby’s adjustable podium

Channel the current premier of BC with a podium costume that requires you to be one of the tallest people in the room. All you need is a cardboard podium with the BC logo on it, a suit, and a clipboard for some added gravitas. Bonus points if either you or the podium is ridiculously tall. It’ll be even better if you can deliver policy promises while dodging questions.

The Malahat

Become one of the most notorious sections of highway on Vancouver Island. Wrap yourself in road signs, throw in some fake traffic cones, and make sure to tell people you’re “closed for repairs” at least three times throughout the night. You can either be the Malahat or Highway 4 — as in, the road to Tofino.