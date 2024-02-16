Why Fernwood is the best neighbourhood in Victoria

In Victoria, there’s a profound sense of pride in the community, and it goes beyond the city and into every single neighbourhood. Fernwood Village is one of the great little pockets inside a city that has a bit of everything.

Out of all Victoria’s neighbourhoods, here’s why we think Fernwood is the best.

The food

View this post on Instagram A post shared by stage.fernwood (@stage.fernwood)

For a small neighbourhood, Fernwood sure has a big appetite.

If you’re looking for classic pub fare charm, head to The Fernwood Inn. Feeling peckish? Little June Cafe is your spot for a coffee, sandwich, and a baked good. Are you looking to indulge at one of the best fine dining spots/wine bars in the city? You’ll want Stage Wine Bar. Craving some tacos? Mesa Familiar is your spot. Is your home just too comfy to even leave? Order pizza from Fernwood Pizza!

The options are surprisingly abundant.

The amenities

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fernwoodliving (@fernwoodliving)

If you really wanted, you wouldn’t ever actually have to leave Fernwood! Get your hair styled at Studio 1313 Hair Salon or Who-Dyd-Your-Hair; get some specialty foods from South Africa at Aubergine Specialty Foods. Have you ever wanted a kilt? Freedom Kilts has got you covered (well, at least down to your ankles, that is). If you’re in the mood for some ink, head to Fly the Cage Tattoo Studio. If you’re inspired by the new tattoo, take an art class at The Paint Box School of Art. Those are just some of the amenities available to you in Fernwood.

The street art

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlin McDonagh (@caitlinmcdonagh)

Scattered throughout the neighbourhood are pieces of street art, big and small. From the fence posts to people’s garage doors, it’s just a natural part of the makeup of the community. It was made even better in June 2021, when local artists created over 10 new large-scale murals throughout the Fernwood community, adding to the already colourful collection of street art that decorates the neighbourhood. Make it a date, and use this map as your guide to Fernwood’s street art.

The music

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FernwoodNRG (@fernwoodnrg)



Fernfest is an annual summer event that celebrates local talent and fosters community spirit through music, and it’s right in the heart of Fernwood Square. It’s the marquee event for the neighbourhood, spanning three days and providing a platform for various local acts to showcase their skills while bringing the community together.

But it doesn’t end there!

Another highlight of the community is the weekly Fernwood Open Mic nights. The open mic takes space behind the Fernwood community centre every Wednesday night starting around May, prioritizing new performers as well as LGBTQ+, BIPOC, or Indigenous performers.

The fire-dancing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fern Burn Club (@fernburn_club)

On Tuesdays from 8 pm to 10 pm, you can check out the Fern Burn Club, a group of grant-funded fire spinners who use the space behind Fernwood Community Centre to practice their flow arts. You can spend your evening watching the crew rehearse, and if you’re really keen, you can ask the organizers how you can get started in the flow arts. It’s a group that prides itself on providing a safe environment, with experienced fire spinners making sure no one is in danger. If you do want to spin fire, you’ll have to start small and sign a fair amount of releases before you move on to the actual fire part.

The drama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belfry Theatre (@belfrytheatre)



No, not the neighbourhood gossip: the Belfry Theatre. Established in 1974, the Belfry Theatre has become a cultural hub in Victoria, known for its high-quality productions and dedication to artistic excellence. It’s recognized for its commitment to producing contemporary and classic plays, fostering emerging talent, and engaging audiences through innovative and thought-provoking performances. There’s always a fascinating play at the Belfry Theatre. You can check out what’s going on right now here.

The proximity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destination Greater Victoria (@tourismvictoriabc)



Fernwood is great because it’s just a stone’s throw away from downtown. If you’re having a late night, you can typically avoid the taxi-cab dance, and just tighten your laces and hit the sneaker-express home. Plus, if you’re trying to get out of the city, it’s a bit easier than having to go through the downtown traffic. Want to head to the beach? Well, you’re about a 10-minute drive from either Willows Beach in Oak Bay, or Beacon Hill Park and Dallas Road in James Bay. Fernwood is smack dab in the middle of everything!

The housing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Heritage Foundation (@victoriaheritagefoundation)



We know housing is a sensitive issue and that Victoria is in desperate need of more. But if you can procure a rental (or, dare we say, purchase a home) in Fernwood, you’re in for a treat. Established in the late 19th century as a streetcar suburb, Fernwood boasts an abundance of Victorian-era residences, quaint cottages, and vibrant character homes defining its unique charm. Once you’re in one of these heritage homes, it’s like a labyrinth of various rooms and studies.

What’s your favourite neighbourhood in Victoria?