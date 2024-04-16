5 Victoria meme accounts you need to follow right now

Sometimes, living in Victoria is an ordeal.

Whether it’s rent prices, inflated grocery store items, or getting a doctor’s appointment, the challenges seem endless.

But if there’s one thing that unites, delights, and staves off the crushing realities of life, it’s memes.

Here are five of the best meme accounts in Victoria.

Shafts, Fat Tugs, and the Sticky Wicket — Victoria Bar Memes puts these, and more, on blast. As “Victoria’s original most trusted fake news source,” you get topical memes related to Victoria at its most cringy.

This city, long known as the land of the newlyweds and nearly deads, can skew older; therefore, it can be a little sleepy. Restaurants close early, people are weird about parking, and there’s a lot of rants and raves on Facebook community groups. Keep Victoria Boring catalogues that reality on its Instagram and Facebook to the delight and disgust of viewers. Its stickers are pretty popular, too.

This meme account is a great reminder to sit back, grab some popcorn, and watch the chaos of BC Ferries unfold as you sit comfortably from home (or perhaps wait in the BC Ferries lineup). Over the years, the meme account has delved into more than just BC Ferries content, but if you ever need to lament the ferry experience, hit up this Instagram page.

This meme account is likely the most highly specific, hyper-local meme account about Victoria on this list. It references local music, shows, habits, and subcultures. It’s a riot, and the account has dubbed itself the “arbitrators of cool [and] curators of vile filth.” We wouldn’t be surprised if this article also becomes a meme.

Formerly Victoria Tourist Memes, the Very Victoria account has plenty of BC inside jokes that will satiate any British Columbians’ incessant need to be heard, understood, and joked about. Meme us, please!

Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments.