7 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: August 12 to 16

Aug 12 2024, 5:51 pm
Victoria’s weather is looking pretty mild, but when it comes to events, the city is buzzing with excitement.

From hip-hop and rock concerts to modern twists on classic tales, there’s a wide range of entertainment to enjoy.

Here are seven must-see shows happening this week.

Eventide at Centennial Square

This free music series in Centennial Square is giving you three opportunities this month to catch some touring and local acts. On August 7, Cavity Curiosity Shop will present a totally metal lineup. On August 14, it’ll be electro-pop and indie; and then on August 21, CFUV will present its final lineup of the season with pop, rock, and indie acts.

When: Wednesday, August 7; Wednesday, August 14; and Wednesday, August 21
Where: Centennial Square, Victoria
Tickets: Free

Sons of the East at the Capital Ballroom

 

Australian indie-folk trio Sons of the East continue their tour through Victoria with opener Ben Goldsmith.

When: Wednesday, August 14; doors at 7 pm
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets$27.50 + fees

Throwdown Thursday at the Duke


This Thursday, the Duke is throwing out the cowboy boots to bring you a night of hip-hop, roots, and rock music featuring The Earthly Delights, Chilko in the Rosemary, and Oakes.

When: Thursday, August 15; starts at 8 pm
Where: 502 Discovery Street, Victoria
Tickets: $12 online or at the door

Entertainment Village at the Mint

 

Tonight, one of the most entertaining shows in the city combines stand-up and improv into one cathartic show. At Entertainment Village, improv comedians create scenes off the top of their heads from stand-up comics’ jokes.

When: Thursday, August 15; doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm
Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
Tickets: $20 online or at the door

The Soul Shakers at Willows Beach

 

With the beautiful sights of Willows Beach in the background, the Soul Shakers will run through the gamut of classic popular Soul, Motown, and R&B tunes, as well as many other popular tunes.

When: Friday, August 15; starts at 6 pm
Where: 2798 Dalhousie Street, Oak Bay
Tickets: Free

Sauvage Comedy

More laughter and craft beers at Ile Sauvage this Tuesday, plus head there between 12 pm and 7 pm and grab $6.75 pints and $16 pizza.

Where: Ile Sauvage Brewing Co., 2960 Bridge Street, Victoria
When: Tuesday, August 13; starts at 8 pm
Tickets: $15 online or at the door

An Adaptation of Robin Hood

Check out this modern adaptation of Robin Hood in what is sure to be a provocative and poignant retelling of this famous tale.

When: Wednesday, August 14; starts at 7 pm (doors open at 6 pm)
Where: Victoria Event Centre, 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
Tickets: $40 online (75% sold out)

