Odd Burger opens its first BC location in Victoria

The popular vegan fast-food chain Odd Burger has opened its highly anticipated location in downtown Victoria, its first in BC.

An official grand opening is scheduled for this Saturday, August 10 at 790 Fisgard Street with $1 soft serve ice cream and Odd Burger swag for the first 30 customers.

The opening is part of a larger Western Canada wave of openings. Odd Burger, which was founded in Ontario in 2014, intends to bring 36 locations to Alberta and BC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odd Burger – Vegan Fast Food (@oddburgerfastfood)

“Victoria is the ideal spot to begin our West Coast takeover, and our partners Luke and John are ready to bring our brand to their city,” said James McInnes, Odd Burger co-founder and CEO, at the time of the initial announcement.

“The community will love our indulgent, iconic fast food without the guilt, made from wholesome ingredients like chickpeas, jackfruit, and fresh veggies,” he added.

One of Odd Burger’s most popular menu items is its Famous Burger, which consists of wheat and soy protein smash patties, house-made famous sauce, dairy-free cheese, onions, lettuce, and pickles stacked on a toasted sesame bun.

Odd Burger currently operates locations in Toronto, London, Windsor, and Vaughan, and locations will open in Edmonton and Vancouver later this month.

Odd Burger — Victoria

Address: 790 Fisgard Street, Victoria

Instagram