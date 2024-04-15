7 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: April 15 to 19

A handful of rock, folk, and country artists are taking over Victoria’s music venues in what’s looking like a pretty eventful week ahead!

Check out those and more with seven awesome events happening around Victoria.

If you’re craving a little rock ‘n’ roll this Monday night, check out Daniel Roman’s Outfit at the Capital Ballroom.

When: Monday, April 15; doors at 8 pm

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $20 online

Check out this Baltic pop band celebrating its one-year band anniversary with a dance party at the Victoria Event Centre.

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Wednesday, April 17; doors at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $20 regular admission; $15 student price

Shaela Miller is touring her new album, After the Masquerade, and bringing her unique blend of country and new wave. The local band Sail Cassidy will open the show.

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Thursday, April 18; doors at 8 pm, show at 9 pm

Tickets: $15 online in advance, $20 at door.

Three Shambhala artists will be powered by PK sound for a packed night of house music in Bastion Square.

Where: 15 Bastion Square, Victoria

When: Friday, April 19; starts at 10 pm

Tickets: $18 to $30 online or at the door

Improv comics go head-to-head for this competitive battle of the best improv sketch determined by the audience at a new location!

Where: 849 Fort Street, Victoria

When: Friday, April 19; starts at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $25 online

90210 Monday nights at Lucky Bar

This jam-packed party with DJ Levi spins some of the best bangers from the '90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup, so get there early! When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

Admission: $5 at the door

From comedy and music to performance art and poetry, Pete’s Variety Show is a great chance to express yourself. You can also enjoy it all at one of Chinatown’s best breweries: Herald Street Brew Works.

When: Mondays; sign-up at 6 pm; show starts at 7 pm

Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria

Admission: Free