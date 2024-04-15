EventsSpringCurated

7 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: April 15 to 19

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Apr 15 2024, 5:42 pm
7 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: April 15 to 19
@shaelamiller | @ksartheband

A handful of rock, folk, and country artists are taking over Victoria’s music venues in what’s looking like a pretty eventful week ahead!

Check out those and more with seven awesome events happening around Victoria.

Daniel Romano Outfit at the Capital Ballroom

If you’re craving a little rock ‘n’ roll this Monday night, check out Daniel Roman’s Outfit at the Capital Ballroom.

When: Monday, April 15; doors at 8 pm
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $20 online

KSAR at the Victoria Event Centre

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSAR (@ksartheband)

Check out this Baltic pop band celebrating its one-year band anniversary with a dance party at the Victoria Event Centre.

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
When: Wednesday, April 17; doors at 7:30 pm
Tickets: $20 regular admission; $15 student price

Shaela Miller at Lucky Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaela Miller (@shaelamiller)

Shaela Miller is touring her new album, After the Masquerade, and bringing her unique blend of country and new wave. The local band Sail Cassidy will open the show.

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Thursday, April 18; doors at 8 pm, show at 9 pm
Tickets: $15 online in advance, $20 at door.

Rumpus at Upstairs Cabaret

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SONIK ARTISTS (@sonikartists)

Three Shambhala artists will be powered by PK sound for a packed night of house music in Bastion Square.

Where: 15 Bastion Square, Victoria
When: Friday, April 19; starts at 10 pm
Tickets: $18 to $30 online or at the door

Theatresports at Theatre SKAM

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Matviw (@gardencityimprovbc)

Improv comics go head-to-head for this competitive battle of the best improv sketch determined by the audience at a new location!

Where: 849 Fort Street, Victoria
When: Friday, April 19; starts at 7:30 pm
Tickets: $25 online

90210 Monday nights at Lucky Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucky Bar (@luckybaryyj)

This jam-packed party with DJ Levi spins some of the best bangers from the ’90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup, so get there early!

When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm
Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
Admission: $5 at the door

Pete’s Variety Show at Herald Street Brew Works

From comedy and music to performance art and poetry, Pete’s Variety Show is a great chance to express yourself. You can also enjoy it all at one of Chinatown’s best breweries: Herald Street Brew Works.

When: Mondays; sign-up at 6 pm; show starts at 7 pm
Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria
Admission: Free

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Listed
+ Spring
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop