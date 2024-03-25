Rock legends Sum 41 are bringing their final world tour to Victoria

Canadian rock gods Sum 41 are travelling the globe on their final tour, and Victoria fans will get to sing along with them one more time in 2025.

The multi-platinum pop-punk outfit is coming to Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on The Tour of the Setting Sum on Friday, January 10, along with special guests.

Sum 41 is performing in several Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28 at 10 am.

Sum 41 announced last spring that they were breaking up after 27 years of service to pop-punk. The group has won two Juno awards, been nominated for a Grammy, and has sold over 15 million albums around the world.

Their upcoming ninth studio album, Heaven :x: Hell, will be their last and has already given the world the number one hit “Landmines.” Of course, fans across the country know all the words to other memorable Sum 41 songs, including “Fat Lip,” “In Too Deep,” and “We’re All To Blame.”

Fans in Victoria will also enjoy performances by PUP and Gob during Sum 41’s January concert.

When: January 10, 2025

Time: 6:50 pm

Where: Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre — 1925 Blanshard Street, Victoria

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28 at 10 am.