This summer, Langford is celebrating the holy trinity of BBQ season: bacon, beer, and bourbon.

Starlight Stadium will fill up with creative cocktails, craft beer, and pork dishes on June 22 in an homage to Southern hospitality and flavour.

The Langford Bacon Beer and Bourbon Festival is gearing up for its second year of southern-inspired delicacies this summer.

“We founded the Bacon Beer and Bourbon Festival with a mission to provide an affordable, interactive, and truly memorable experience for our guests,” David Bain, the festival’s director, said in a press release.

Drawing inspiration from the timeless charm of southern living, the festival aims to transport attendees into the cozy atmosphere of a backyard get-together.

Attendees will be treated to complimentary samples of bourbon or beer, paired with mouthwatering pork and bacon delicacies. The festival will also feature a selection of oversized lawn games and live music.

General admission is $49.99, and VIP tickets are $149.99.

VIP ticket holders will be granted the opportunity to enjoy the first hour of the festival with complimentary tastings and special access to a VIP area, among other benefits.

Festival tickets will be sold to the general public on March 27 at 10 am. Discounted early bird tickets will be exclusively available to newsletter subscribers a week earlier.

Where: 1089 Langford Parkway, Victoria

When: June 22, 2024

