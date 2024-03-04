Vancouver Island is the place to be during the summer.

But everyone knows the sting of trying to book something between May and September, when tourists from all over the world descend on us with their sunscreen noses, floppy hats, and Crocs.

So, we wanted to give you a little reminder to start booking your spring and summer excursions now, before it’s too late.

Here are eight things we think you should book now!

Hot tub boat

This fun excursion in Victoria’s Inner Harbour gives you full control of a wood-fired hot tub boat. Take it down the beautiful Gorge waterway with your friends or a date. You can order a charcuterie board, grab some Epsom salts, or simply enjoy the hot tub while jamming to your favourite tunes — either way, this is a super cool excursion that’s bound to get busy during the summer. Book it now!

Camping

There are so many amazing camping spots around Vancouver Island, but they all tend to get real busy during the summer — especially on weekends. The Gulf Islands, Bamfield, San Josef Bay, and Port Renfrew all have amazing campgrounds you can book ahead of time. And while there are definitely some “first-come first-serve” campgrounds, it’s nice to save the headache and book your camping excursion now!

Tofino escape

The stretch of 40 kilometres from Ucluelet to Tofino is full of white sand beaches, towering old-growth rainforests, fine dining, whale watching, microbreweries, and hiking, and therefore, is one of the most popular spots for a summer vacation in Canada (and the world). There are campgrounds, resorts, and short-term rentals scattered throughout Tofino, but if you don’t plan ahead, you might be out of luck. Here’s your reminder: book your Tofino escape now!

Tigh-Na-Mara-Resort Spa

With a new $2.5 million renovation, Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort, which was awarded the #1 spa in Canada by Spas of America, has gotten even better, so you know it’ll be in high demand this summer. With a two-storey waterfall and warm water mineral pool fashioned to look like an actual grotto, you can relax at this amazing spa resort between day trips around central Vancouver Island. Check it out.

Naturally Pacific Resort

Naturally Pacific Resort is a brand-new option in Campbell River, and is just a stone’s throw away from Strathcona Provincial Park and Cortes and Quadra Islands. It’s a perfect home base to explore the area. You can book fishing trips, bear or whale-watching tours, or hit the links at the on-site golf course. The resort is opening in May, and we foresee a lot of traffic at this spot in the near future. Book it now.

HAVN Saunas

Housed in an old World War II barge within Victoria’s stunning Inner Harbour, HAVN is one of the newest spas on this list and is not to be missed. With a combination of hot and cold pools scattered among a variety of saunas — socializing saunas, mineral saunas, and quiet saunas — HAVN has quickly become a tourist destination. Surrounded by panoramic views of downtown Victoria and James Bay, this is a perfect escape within the city, so make sure you get your spot for spring or summer now.

Laketown Shakedown and Sunfest

It’s always good to plan for a music festival months in advance. That way, you can save up your money and grab a big crew of friends too.

Alternative music festival Laketown Shakedown and country music festival Sunfest take place at the same venue on the beautiful Laketown Ranch near Cowichan Lake in the summer. Gwen Stefani has already been confirmed as one of the headliners at Laketown Shakedown, which takes place from June 28 to 30, during the Canada Day long weekend; and Sunfest announced Keith Urban as one of its biggest country music stars headlining the first weekend of August. Get your tickets for Sunfest here, and Laketown Shakedown here.

Whale watching

Peak season to see whales on Vancouver Island is from May through October: there’s a 95% chance of spotting whales in Victoria, particularly resident orcas, humpback whales, and transient orcas. It’s one of the (if not the most) touristy things you can do in Victoria. But that’s not a bad thing — it’s an absolute dream experience. So, book it now!

Is there anything else we should add to this list? Let us know in the comments.