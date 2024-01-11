Magical seaside spa ranked #1 in Canada and it's just a short trip from Vancouver

Fancy an escape to a tranquil oasis by the sea this winter? A new ranking has placed a BC spa in its top 100 distinguished rankings, and it’s got us thinking of booking a relaxing spa day ASAP.

The Grotto Spa at Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort placed top in Canada for spa experiences and sixth in North America in Spas of America‘s new article, “Top 100 Spas of 2023.”

The resort is in Parksville on Vancouver Island and is a short ferry ride from Vancouver; it boasts an award-winning wellness experience, a forested retreat ambience with rustic chic log cabins, and a front-row view for storm-watching.

The award comes amid the spa’s unveiling of its latest transformation: “The Grotto.”

“Scheduled to launch mid-February, “The Grotto” will be a multifaceted experience, designed to elevate the guest journey within the spa. On the outdoor patio, adjoining the mineral pool, guests will discover a relaxing garden patio oasis featuring four cedar barrel saunas and outdoor showers, nestled among picturesque rock formations and lush greenery, forming a tranquil sauna garden,” the resort wrote Wednesday.

It wasn’t the only BC spot to walk away with the distinction. The Boathouse Spa and Baths, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, in Victoria, ranked 54 out of 100, and 12 other Canadian spots made the list.

First place went to The Spa at Séc-he, Palm Springs, California, thanks in large part to its world-class geography as it boasts 40,000 sq ft of natural hot springs.

“Here, rainwater and mountain snowmelt naturally collect underground and emerge from the ground for the first time after 12,000 years at a rate of 26 gallons per minute. This incredible natural resource is a tangible link between the land and the Agua Caliente people of this special place,” the resort’s website reads in part.