Situated north of Nanaimo, Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort boasts one of the most stunning spas in the country (seriously, it was recently awarded the #1 spa in Canada by Spas of America).

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, it has, with a $2.5 million renovation on the heels of the spa’s 20th anniversary.

After just over a month of being closed, the Grotto Spa has unveiled an area they’ve aptly called “The Grotto,” an outdoor garden patio with four cedar barrel saunas and an adjoining mineral pool nestled among the rock formations and lush greenery that has made this spa so iconic.

“The cedar barrel saunas offer a rare place where technology takes a back seat, and it is the ideal space to be present and disconnect from digital distractions,” Brian Cocks, managing director, said in a release.

Like all of the best spas, Grotto Spa invites patrons for a wellness journey that includes hot and cold baths, plush resting and meditation areas, massage therapy, communal areas for socializing, refreshments, and crisp ocean air.

The most iconic part of the Grotto Spa has always been the two-storey waterfall and warm water mineral pool fashioned to look like an actual grotto, and the newest renovation just adds to the mystique of Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort.

For $95, you can receive two hours to do what you please in The Grotto; additionally, customize your day further by adding a variety of spa treatments, massage therapy, couples massage, or copper baths.

If you get hungry, they’ve got that covered too, as you can kick back in your robe and order tapas from the Treetop Tapas & Grill on-site.

Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort

Address: 1155 Resort Drive, Parksville

Phone: 1-800-663-7373