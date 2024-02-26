A new resort in Campbell River will make you reconsider your spring and summer plans.

Opening this May, and “nestled between the foothills of Strathcona Provincial Park and the shorelines of the Discovery Passage,” Naturally Pacific Resort aims to be your home base away from home while you enjoy the natural wonders near Campbell River.

“We couldn’t be more excited to unveil Naturally Pacific Resort,” said resort owner and managing director Amanda Mailman in a press release.

“Paying homage to my family’s deep Campbell River roots, we are proud to share what we hope will become an iconic Vancouver Island destination resort with our community, and warmly welcome travellers from across the world to enjoy the natural beauty on our doorstep.”

Designed in collaboration with Vancouver-based CHIL Interior Design, the resort boasts 100 guest rooms and suites with impeccable views of the Discovery Passage.

With Naturally Pacific Resort as your home base you can discover the rugged mountain wilderness of one of BC’s oldest parks, Strathcona Provincial Park, all year round; or, hit the waterways, and go for a day trip to the unique, artful, and vibrant Cortes and Quadra Islands.

Want to see some wildlife? Naturally Pacific Resort can set you up with any number of bear or whale-watching tours; and being the “Salmon capital of the world,” Campbell River offers some of the best fishing in the country, as well as fishing tours.

Looking to golf? Check out the 18-hole, par-71, Campbell River Golf Club next door.

When you’ve finally come back after a long day exploring the wonders around Campbell River, you’ll need some deep rest and relaxation, so unwind in its custom mineral pool and water therapy showers. Go the extra mile, and pamper yourself with a pedicure or any of the other fine signature treatments blending “ancient techniques” and aroma therapy.

And finally, because you’ve worked up an appetite, but you’re too relaxed to go anywhere (and because the good things never end here), check out the resort’s restaurant: Carve Kitchen & Meatery.

The modern steakhouse is led by executive chef Ryan Watson with a kitchen inspired by the farm-to-table movement. Naturally Pacific Resort says it is helping grow a 10,000-square-foot garden on the resort to better serve fresh food to its patrons.

The resort has basically anything you could ask for: dining, spas, golf, a pool and hot tub, and a patio space with gas fire pits.

But our favourite part? It’s pet-friendly, with a pet-washing station too!