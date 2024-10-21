12 Vancouver Island breweries win big at Canada Beer Cup

Vancouver Island’s craft beer scene has once again proven its mettle at the latest Canada Beer Cup, with breweries across the region bringing home a variety of prestigious medals.

From Victoria to Ucluelet, local brewers have won gold to bronze in everything from spruce tip beers to imperial stouts and experimental brews.

Leading the pack was Courtenay’s Gladstone Brewing.

Gladstone Brewing Co. in Courtenay secured three medals: bronze for Gladstone Cerveza in “International Pale Lager,” and two silvers for Festbier in “Pale Malty European Lager” and Glad Light in “Pale Bitter European Beer.”

Check out more winners, and the winning brews, below:

South Vancouver Island winners

Victoria’s Vancouver Island Brewing struck gold in the “Strong Dark European Lager” category with the iconic Hermannator Ice Bock, while Metchosin’s Mile Zero Brewing added two bronzes — one for its Porter in the same category and another for its ESB in “English Style Bitter & Pale Ale.”

Whistle Buoy took home gold for its Fuzzy Peach sour in the “Contemporary Sour Ales (without fruit)” category and silver for its Wild Raspberry sour in “Specialty Wild or Mixed Fermentation.”

Category 12 Brewing, based in Saanichton, took home two medals — a gold for its Spruce Tip IPA in “Canadian Spruce Tip Beer” and a silver in “Belgian Ale” for its Luminous Belgian Blonde.

Central Vancouver Island winners

Ladysmith’s Bayview Brewing Company claimed gold in the “Beers with Sasquatch Hops” category for its Cowichan Valley Common, while Port Alberni’s Twin City Brewing Company earned bronze for its Spruce Tip Swedish Gymnast in the same category.

Imperial stouts were well-represented, with Hornby Island Brewing Company taking gold for its S-92 Stout and Nanaimo’s Longwood Brewery earning bronze for Stoutnik Imperial Stout.

Nanoose Bay’s Rusted Rake Brewing Co. grabbed gold in the “North American IPA – Hybrid Category” for The Rusty Angler IPA, while Dog Mountain Brewing of Port Alberni secured gold for its Friar Belgian Quad in “Dark Belgian Strong Ale.”

Ucluelet Brewing Co. capped off the wins with bronze in “Experimental Beer” for the Sugar Shack – Canadian Maple Lager.

From innovative IPAs to rich imperial stouts, Vancouver Island breweries are showing they can hold their own on the national stage, further solidifying the island as a destination for craft beer lovers.

Check out the full list from the Canada Beer Cup here.