John’s Place, one of Victoria’s iconic brunch spots, is celebrating its 40th anniversary in the best way possible — by bringing back its 1984 menu prices for a limited time.

Starting Monday, October 21, and running until Friday, October 25, from 8 am to 3 pm, you can grab $7 bennies, $5 Belgian waffles, and coffee for just $1. But that’s not all — you’ll have to head down to discover the rest of the retro deals.

John’s Place has been celebrating its anniversary since May, dropping specials each month, but October marks the official birthday. Apparently, after finding an original menu from 1984, the brunch staple decided it needed to bring back the prices in celebration of its longevity.

Since opening in October 1984, John’s Place has been a go-to for locals and visitors alike, serving up comfort food 364 days a year.

Owner John Cantin reminisced in a video announcing the specials about the countless people who helped the diner along the way, giving special shout-outs to pals like Pagliacci’s founder Howie Siegel, Trudy Farrel, Bernie Keppler, and a whole lineup of loyal food reps.

So if you’re a fan of brunch classics with a side of nostalgia, you won’t want to miss this week-long retro celebration. Your wallet will thank you!

There are just a few catches: dine-in only, one meal per person, and no reservations or takeout.

When: Monday, October 21 to Friday, October 25 from 8 am to 3 pm

Address: 723 Pandora Avenue, Victoria