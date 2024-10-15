FoodPatiosFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Tofino’s iconic Lil' Ronnie’s BBQ closing its doors after eight seasons

Oct 15 2024, 4:37 pm
@lilronniesbbq_tofino/Instagram

Tofino and frequent travellers to the little surf community should get ready to say goodbye to one of its beloved cultural hubs, Lil’ Ronnie’s Beachside BBQ.

The restaurant announced its closure after eight awesome seasons of slinging top-notch BBQ and hosting unforgettable live music events, though the exact closing date has yet to be announced.

Known for its mouth-watering woodfire BBQ, the restaurant was also a vibrant community space, drawing in locals and tourists alike with its huge backyard patio and regular concerts featuring awesome touring bands and local musicians.

In a heartfelt social media post, the Lil’ Ronnie’s team expressed gratitude for the memories and announced that they are shifting gears to focus on its wedding and event catering company, Taste of Tofino. Lil’ Ronnies hinted that a final jam night will take place before the flames are extinguished for good.

The post shared personal thanks to their staff, suppliers, and musicians who helped make Lil’ Ronnie’s a cornerstone of the Tofino food and music scene.

“To our musicians who came from far and wide to play at our venue; music will live on in this community, in my heart, and in the hearts of my family forever,” the message read. The sentiment captured the magic of the venue, which was more than just a restaurant — it was a cultural hub and a gathering place for good times and good eats on Mackenzie Beach.

For one last hurrah, stay tuned to its social media.

Lil’ Ronnies Beachside BBQ

Where: Mackenzie Beach Resort, 1101 BC-4, Tofino

Website | Instagram

