Port Alberni's Twin City Brewing wins best brewery in BC

Twin City Brewing in Port Alberni has once again made waves in the BC beer scene, winning Best Brewery in BC at the BC Beer Awards for the second consecutive year.
It wasn’t just a single win for Twin City this past weekend — they scooped up five BC Beer Awards in total, solidifying its place as a top brewery on the Island.
“Folks, pinch us — no, seriously, because we’re living in a dream right now!” the brewery posted on Instagram.
Here’s a breakdown of Twin City Brewing’s impressive haul:
- Spice, Herb, and Vegetable Beer: Bronze for Spruce Tip Swedish Gymnast
- Specialty Fruit Beer: Gold for Out On A Limb
- Pale Malty German Lager: Gold for Falltoberfest
- North American Light Ale: Silver for Swedish Gymnast
- Imperial IPA: Silver for Big Yikes!
The brewery also earned bronze at the Canada Beer Cup for its Spruce Tip Swedish Gymnast in the “Beers with Sasquatch Hops” category, capping off an extraordinary weekend.
Vancouver Island’s breweries were well-represented across the board at the BC Awards, securing top honours in numerous categories. Judges evaluated a record of 1,010 entries from 140 breweries.
- You might also like:
- 12 Vancouver Island breweries win big at Canada Beer Cup
- 9 of the best breweries you need to check out around Victoria
- Back to the ’80s: John’s Place celebrates 40 years with retro prices
Courtenay’s Gladstone Brewing and Ladysmith’s Bayview Brewing both made impressive strides at this year’s BC Beer Awards, each taking home three awards.
Together, they dominated the North American Amber & Brown Ale category, with Bayview Brewing earning both Gold for its Cowichan Valley Common and Silver for its Bayview Brunette, while Gladstone Brewing secured Bronze with its Gladstone Red Ale.
Many of these breweries also won big on the national level at the Canada Beer Cup, which also took place this past weekend. See those winners here.
To see the full list of winners at the BC Beer Awards, click here. See the full Vancouver Island winners at the BC Beer Awards below:
Sour & Wild Ale
Silver, Sooke Brewing Company, Saison Brett
Specialty Wild Ale
Silver, Whistle Buoy Brewing, Fuzzy Peach
Imperial IPA
Silver, Twin City Brewing, Big Yikes!
Bronze, Phillips Brewing & Malting Co., Super Power Hazy IPA
Hazy IPA
Silver, Fern & Cedar Brewing Co., Survival Guide NEIPA
Specialty IPA
Silver, Rusted Rake Brewing, The Wandering Scotsman Sitka Spruce Tip Brut IPA
North American Porter & Stout
Silver, Dog Mountain Brewing, Crème Brûlée Imperial Stout
North American Amber & Brown Ale
Gold, Bayview Brewing Company, Cowichan Valley Common
Silver, Bayview Brewing Company, Bayview Brunette
Bronze, Gladstone Brewing, Gladstone Red Ale
North American Light Ale
Gold, Bayview Brewing Company, Famous Ladysmith Blonde
Silver, Twin City Brewing, Swedish Gymnast
Specialty/Experimental Beer
Gold, Ucluelet Brewing Company, Sugar Shack Canadian Maple Lager
Smoke & Wood Aged Beer
Bronze, Category 12 Brewing, Quantum
Kölsch
Bronze, Gladstone Brewing, Gladstone Kolsch
Strong Ale & Lager
Gold, Vancouver Island Brewing, Hermannator Ice Bock
Silver, Mile Zero Brewing, Porter
Dark Lager
Gold, Sooke Brewing Company, Czech Dark Lager
Bronze, Vancouver Island Brewing, Dominion Dark Lager
Pale Bitter German Lager
Gold, Gladstone Brewing, Gladstone Glad Light
Spice, Herb, and Vegetable Beer
Bronze, Twin City Brewing, Spruce Tip Swedish Gymnast
Specialty Fruit Beer
Gold, Twin City Brewing, Out On A Limb
Pale Malty German Lager
Gold, Twin City Brewing, Falltoberfest