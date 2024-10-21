Port Alberni's Twin City Brewing wins best brewery in BC

Twin City Brewing in Port Alberni has once again made waves in the BC beer scene, winning Best Brewery in BC at the BC Beer Awards for the second consecutive year.

It wasn’t just a single win for Twin City this past weekend — they scooped up five BC Beer Awards in total, solidifying its place as a top brewery on the Island.

“Folks, pinch us — no, seriously, because we’re living in a dream right now!” the brewery posted on Instagram.

Here’s a breakdown of Twin City Brewing’s impressive haul:

Spice, Herb, and Vegetable Beer: Bronze for Spruce Tip Swedish Gymnast

Specialty Fruit Beer: Gold for Out On A Limb

Pale Malty German Lager: Gold for Falltoberfest

North American Light Ale: Silver for Swedish Gymnast

Imperial IPA: Silver for Big Yikes!

The brewery also earned bronze at the Canada Beer Cup for its Spruce Tip Swedish Gymnast in the “Beers with Sasquatch Hops” category, capping off an extraordinary weekend.

Vancouver Island’s breweries were well-represented across the board at the BC Awards, securing top honours in numerous categories. Judges evaluated a record of 1,010 entries from 140 breweries.

Courtenay’s Gladstone Brewing and Ladysmith’s Bayview Brewing both made impressive strides at this year’s BC Beer Awards, each taking home three awards.

Together, they dominated the North American Amber & Brown Ale category, with Bayview Brewing earning both Gold for its Cowichan Valley Common and Silver for its Bayview Brunette, while Gladstone Brewing secured Bronze with its Gladstone Red Ale.

Many of these breweries also won big on the national level at the Canada Beer Cup, which also took place this past weekend. See those winners here.

To see the full list of winners at the BC Beer Awards, click here. See the full Vancouver Island winners at the BC Beer Awards below:

Sour & Wild Ale

Silver, Sooke Brewing Company, Saison Brett

Specialty Wild Ale

Silver, Whistle Buoy Brewing, Fuzzy Peach

Imperial IPA

Silver, Twin City Brewing, Big Yikes!

Bronze, Phillips Brewing & Malting Co., Super Power Hazy IPA

Hazy IPA

Silver, Fern & Cedar Brewing Co., Survival Guide NEIPA

Specialty IPA

Silver, Rusted Rake Brewing, The Wandering Scotsman Sitka Spruce Tip Brut IPA

North American Porter & Stout

Silver, Dog Mountain Brewing, Crème Brûlée Imperial Stout

North American Amber & Brown Ale

Gold, Bayview Brewing Company, Cowichan Valley Common

Silver, Bayview Brewing Company, Bayview Brunette

Bronze, Gladstone Brewing, Gladstone Red Ale

North American Light Ale

Gold, Bayview Brewing Company, Famous Ladysmith Blonde

Silver, Twin City Brewing, Swedish Gymnast

Specialty/Experimental Beer

Gold, Ucluelet Brewing Company, Sugar Shack Canadian Maple Lager

Smoke & Wood Aged Beer

Bronze, Category 12 Brewing, Quantum

Kölsch

Bronze, Gladstone Brewing, Gladstone Kolsch

Strong Ale & Lager

Gold, Vancouver Island Brewing, Hermannator Ice Bock

Silver, Mile Zero Brewing, Porter

Dark Lager

Gold, Sooke Brewing Company, Czech Dark Lager

Bronze, Vancouver Island Brewing, Dominion Dark Lager

Pale Bitter German Lager

Gold, Gladstone Brewing, Gladstone Glad Light

Spice, Herb, and Vegetable Beer

Bronze, Twin City Brewing, Spruce Tip Swedish Gymnast

Specialty Fruit Beer

Gold, Twin City Brewing, Out On A Limb

Pale Malty German Lager

Gold, Twin City Brewing, Falltoberfest