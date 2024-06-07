An iconic hotel in Victoria was just featured on "Jeopardy!"

One of Victoria’s most iconic hotels was mentioned thanks to a clue on the hit trivia show Jeopardy! Contestants were asked to name the Canadian city that has the historic Empress Hotel, which opened in 1908.

Located in Victoria’s famous Inner Harbour, Victoria knows the Fairmont Empress as the magical harbourfront hotel with its stunning architecture and its particularly famous traditional afternoon tea service.

The contestant’s correct answer was worth $1,200; so, worth a few nights stay at the hotel.

Jeopardy! itself is about 40 years shy of its centennial—the show started in 1964 but briefly ended in 1979. It was resurrected in 1984, most famously by Canadian host and legend Alex Trebek (who tragically passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2020).