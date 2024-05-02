Bear & Joey Café closing due to "crippling effects" of COVID-19

Bear & Joey was opened in May 2020, and was started by Peter Wood, who grew up in Sydney, Australia. The popular cafe cited a few external factors for the closure, such as the impact of COVID-19 and economic challenges.

Recently, Spanish-tapas restaurant Chorizo & Co. announced its closure at the end of May. According to its founder, many of the government subsidies provided during COVID-19 have dried up, yet the cost of living has not bounced back.

Despite this, the team at Bear & Joey took the opportunity on social media to express its gratitude for the local support. “Victoria welcomed our concept and team with open arms, and the continued support has been overwhelming,” the post said.

While the café was frequented as a brunch spot — either to-go or sit-down — its unique charm extended beyond its culinary delights as it was a place for community events, too.

“Our people (past and present) have been the fabric of Bear & Joey,” the Instagram post reads.

The news has led people to lament the closure, having already filled social media feeds. “Such a massive loss for our city and even more for our neighbourhood,” one commenter said.

As the final service approaches this Sunday, the founders expressed their gratitude to the patrons, staff, and supporters who made Bear & Joey Café a cherished destination.