Tofino bus restores link between Vancouver Island destinations this March

Getting to Tofino and Ucluelet from, well, basically anywhere, has always been a bit of a process.

The highway leading to the surfer’s paradise has always been prone to rockslides and delays, and on top of that, Highway 4 at Kennedy Lake was under construction for five years.

It usually makes driving a little less than ideal.

Luckily, you can avoid that headache altogether this spring and summer, as one of Vancouver Island’s most popular bus routes to Tofino returns this March.

The Wilson Group, which operates the BC Ferries Connector, the YYJ Airport Shuttle, and Victoria’s double-decker busses, is bringing the popular Tofino connector back up and running on Easter weekend.

“We truly do live in one of the most special places in the world and we look forward to continuing to serve and give back to help connect these communities for many years to come,” The Wilson Group said via press release on Thursday.

The service will expand throughout the spring and summer with the Victoria to Tofino routes occurring Thursdays to Sundays, while travel back down the island will be scheduled for Fridays to Mondays.

The inter-city bus route, which connected Victoria, Nanaimo, Parksville, and Port Alberni to Ucluelet and Tofino, saw a significant drop in revenue amid COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Without government subsidies and mounting financial burdens, the service appeared to be at risk of disappearing altogether. The company lost $250,000 on the Nanaimo-to-Campbell River route alone. For now, the company has no plans to operate further north than Nanaimo.

It’s bound to be a busy summer in Tofino, especially since a recent list from Condé Nast Traveler listed Tofino’s Chesterman Beach as one of the top 10 most beautiful beaches in the world.

Visit the Vancouver Island Connector website to book your trip.