9 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: May 6 to May 10

This week’s weather is looking hot — and so do all the events!

It may still be the weekday, but in our minds, Thursdays are the new Fridays.

So, enjoy these nine events this week in Victoria.

Participation is encouraged at this rambunctious improvised comedy show featuring comedians Nash Park and Alex Forman. Join the fun!

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Friday, April 12; doors at 8 pm

Tickets: $20 online

This comic has been hailed by names such as Conan O’Brien and Jerry Seinfeld, and he’s full of zingers. Mark Normand comes to the Royal Theatre this Friday night.

Where: 805 Broughton Street, Victoria

When: Friday, May 10; starts at 9:30 pm

Tickets: $57 online

Slick Rick — the British-American rapper known for his storytelling style — is back in Victoria at the Capital Ballroom this Thursday.

When: Thursday, May 9; doors at 8 pm

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: Between $45 to $55 online

There is a jam-packed party with DJ Levi spinning some of the best bangers from the ’90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup, so make sure you get there early!

When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

Admission: $5 at the door

Indulge in the finest craft beers curated by the Victoria Beer Society, complemented by live music, tantalizing food trucks, and local musician, Ben Lubberts.

When: Friday, May 10, 4 to 8 pm

Where: 701 Station Avenue, Victoria

Tickets: Free!

The story of the Banks family and their unique British nanny with magical powers hits the McPherson stage this month.

Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria

When: Starts Friday, May 3 and runs until Sunday, May 12

Tickets: $66 online

This Theatre Inconnu production tells the story of an immigrant woman’s recovery from an abusive relationship and her burgeoning romance with her optometrist. Expect dashes of humour, love, and heartache.

Where: 1923 Fernwood Road, Victoria

When: Wednesday, May 1 and runs until Saturday, May 18

Tickets: $14 online

This comedic play from the Langham Court Theatre features an unlikely collection of wedding guests trying their best to escape the bride.

Where: 805 Langham Court, Victoria

When: Runs until May 19

Tickets: Between $19 to $26 online

This original play depicts the raw and poignant experience of a woman from Kherson during the initial days of the Ukraine invasion. Proceeds will be directed towards supporting Ukrainians on Vancouver Island.



When: Wednesday, May 8; starts at 7:30 pm

Where: 1411 Quadra Street, Victoria

Tickets: $26.25 online