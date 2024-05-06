9 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: May 6 to May 10

This week’s weather is looking hot — and so do all the events!
It may still be the weekday, but in our minds, Thursdays are the new Fridays.
So, enjoy these nine events this week in Victoria.
OK, Dope Crowd Work Show at the Mint
View this post on Instagram
Participation is encouraged at this rambunctious improvised comedy show featuring comedians Nash Park and Alex Forman. Join the fun!
Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Friday, April 12; doors at 8 pm
Tickets: $20 online
Mark Normand Ya Don’t Say Tour
View this post on Instagram
This comic has been hailed by names such as Conan O’Brien and Jerry Seinfeld, and he’s full of zingers. Mark Normand comes to the Royal Theatre this Friday night.
Where: 805 Broughton Street, Victoria
When: Friday, May 10; starts at 9:30 pm
Tickets: $57 online
Slick Rick at Capital Ballroom
View this post on Instagram
Slick Rick — the British-American rapper known for his storytelling style — is back in Victoria at the Capital Ballroom this Thursday.
When: Thursday, May 9; doors at 8 pm
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: Between $45 to $55 online
90210 Monday nights at Lucky Bar
View this post on Instagram
There is a jam-packed party with DJ Levi spinning some of the best bangers from the ’90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup, so make sure you get there early!
When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm
Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
Admission: $5 at the door
- You might also like:
- Eddie Vedder shouts out Victoria venue at Pearl Jam show in Vancouver
- 11 fantastic dog-friendly patios around Victoria
- These 8 photos perfectly sum up springtime in Victoria
Fridays at the Langford Station
View this post on Instagram
Indulge in the finest craft beers curated by the Victoria Beer Society, complemented by live music, tantalizing food trucks, and local musician, Ben Lubberts.
When: Friday, May 10, 4 to 8 pm
Where: 701 Station Avenue, Victoria
Tickets: Free!
Mary Poppins at the McPherson Playhouse
View this post on Instagram
The story of the Banks family and their unique British nanny with magical powers hits the McPherson stage this month.
Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria
When: Starts Friday, May 3 and runs until Sunday, May 12
Tickets: $66 online
Vision Disturbance at the Phillips Theatre
View this post on Instagram
This Theatre Inconnu production tells the story of an immigrant woman’s recovery from an abusive relationship and her burgeoning romance with her optometrist. Expect dashes of humour, love, and heartache.
Where: 1923 Fernwood Road, Victoria
When: Wednesday, May 1 and runs until Saturday, May 18
Tickets: $14 online
Five Women Wearing the Same Dress at Langham Court Theatre
View this post on Instagram
This comedic play from the Langham Court Theatre features an unlikely collection of wedding guests trying their best to escape the bride.
Where: 805 Langham Court, Victoria
When: Runs until May 19
Tickets: Between $19 to $26 online
A Dictionary of Emotions in War Time
View this post on Instagram
This original play depicts the raw and poignant experience of a woman from Kherson during the initial days of the Ukraine invasion. Proceeds will be directed towards supporting Ukrainians on Vancouver Island.
When: Wednesday, May 8; starts at 7:30 pm
Where: 1411 Quadra Street, Victoria
Tickets: $26.25 online