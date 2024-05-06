Eddie Vedder shouts out Victoria venue at Pearl Jam show in Vancouver

This past Saturday, Pearl Jam kicked off their world tour in Vancouver, performing a 22-song set and debuting a few new songs from an upcoming album.

But it wasn’t just the music that prompted cheers from the Vancouver crowd.

At Rogers Centre, Vedder reminisced about the band’s first international gig: “The first place that this group played outside of the United States was right here in Vancouver.” He continued, “…I remember it well, but I also remember playing in Victoria — at a place called Harpo’s.”

He then addressed the audience, saying, “If anyone of you know this guy, his name is Gary. He ran the place, just tell him I say ‘hi,’ we used to send postcards to each other.”

Vedder then exclaimed, “Is that him?” as he appeared to recognize former Harpo’s owner Gary Van Buskirk in the crowd.

It was a sweet moment for many Victoria music nerds, as Harpo’s is still remembered fondly almost 30 years since it closed.

Operating from July 25, 1974, until 1995, Harpo’s — located in what is now Upstairs Cabaret in Bastion Square — was a revered venue renowned for its dedication to showcasing live, original music six days a week. It hosted plenty of bands on the verge of worldwide fame and success.

Pearl Jam’s performance at Harpo’s in July of 1991 coincided with the release of their breakthrough album, Ten, a few months later.

Over the years, Harpo’s hosted a diverse array of breakthrough artists in its relatively small room, ranging from Green Day, No Doubt, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Buddy Guy and Toots & the Maytals.

Harpo’s closed in 1995, but if you’d like to stroll down memory lane, there’s a Facebook page dedicated to its memory.