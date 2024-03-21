6 awesome things to do in Victoria this weekend: March 21 to 24

The sun may have died down a little, but the events have not! And it may still be a weekday, but in our minds, Thursday is the new Friday.
Check out these awesome events this weekend!
Entertainment Village at the Mint
View this post on Instagram
Tonight, one of the most entertaining shows in the city combines stand-up and improv into one cathartic show! At Entertainment Village, improv comedians create scenes off the top of their heads from stand-up comics’ jokes. Tonight will feature the comedic stylings of Julya Van Der Sloot.
Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Thursday, March 21; doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm
Tickets: $20 online or at the door
Queer Open Decks at Quadratic Sound
View this post on Instagram
Quadratic Sound’s monthly open decks features Barbie Aphelion and will be a unique gathering that celebrates the vibrant pulse of the queer music community, infused with the magical essence of Sailor Moon.
Where: 655 Queens Avenue, Victoria
When: Friday, March 22, from 10 pm to 2 am
Tickets: $15 admission + $5 membership fee
Daniel Champagne at Victoria Event Centre
View this post on Instagram
Daniel Champagne is an Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist known for his virtuosic fingerstyle guitar playing and captivating live performances. Check him out in a rare live performance in Victoria.
Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, March 23, 8 pm to 10:30 pm
Tickets: $30 online
Five Little Indians: A Conversation with Michelle Good
View this post on Instagram
Join renowned author, poet, and lawyer Michelle Good, for an evening exploring her writing and advocacy on Indigenous issues. The event, hosted by CREAN, will feature youth performances and conclude with a meet and greet.
Where: 808 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, March 23, 6 pm
Tickets: $47 for general admission; $25 for students. Tickets here.
- You might also like:
- Great Canadian Beer Fest returns to Victoria for 30th anniversary
- When and how to get tickets for BC Lions summer game in Victoria
- Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter announces show at Victoria theatre this fall
The Unfaithful Servants at Sports View Lounge
View this post on Instagram
Catch this exciting BC bluegrass band in Oak Bay at the Sports View Lounge on Saturday at 7:30 pm. Experience gorgeous harmonies, compelling storytelling, and explosive instrumentals in a must-see performance.
When: Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 pm
Tickets: $35; tickets available here
Fern Burn Club at the Fernwood Community Centre
View this post on Instagram
Dust off the poi, or try your hand at the flow arts at Fern Burn Club’s Sunday jams from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Fernwood community centre. It’s great practice for anyone looking to eventually work their way up to fire spinning.
When: Sunday, March 24, 6 pm to 8 pm
Tickets: Suggested donations from $5 to $20