Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter announces show at Victoria theatre this fall

One of the biggest boy band names of the 1990s is coming to Victoria this fall.

Nick Carter, the renowned heartthrob from the Backstreet Boys, takes the stage at the McPherson Playhouse on October 14.

From chart-topping singles and sold-out arenas with the Backstreet Boys to the intimate atmosphere of a solo theatre show, Carter has managed to sell out shows 30 years into his career.

It’s not the first time he’s performed in Victoria.

In 2008, the Backstreet Boys played Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre, and in 2016, Nick Carter headlined Capital Ballroom.

While most know his voice as the lead in most Backstreet Boys tracks, Carter has carved out a solo career with hits such as “Hurts to Love You” and his appearances on Dancing With the Stars.

Tickets start at $75 and go on sale this Friday, March 22 at 10 am.

Fan clubs and Amex card holders will have early access to tickets. Check the website for more information.

Nick Carter at the McPherson Theatre

When: October 14, 2024

Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria

Tickets: $75; available online