Great Canadian Beer Fest returns to Victoria for 30th anniversary

Get ready, beer lovers!

This September marks a significant milestone as the Great Canadian Beer Fest (GCBF) returns for its 30th year of celebration.

Scheduled for September 6 and 7 at the Royal Athletic Park, this event will feature craft brewers from across Canada and the Pacific Northwest.

For three decades, GCBF, which is run by the Victoria Beer Society, has been a highlight on the calendars of beer enthusiasts, showcasing the best of Canada’s burgeoning craft beer scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GreatCanadianBeerFest (@greatcanadianbeerfest)



From its humble beginnings to now, the festival has grown into a beloved tradition, attracting beer aficionados and novices alike to indulge in the diverse flavours and styles offered by local and national breweries.

Whether you’re a fan of hoppy IPAs, smooth stouts, crisp lagers, or adventurous sours, there’s something for everyone.

Keep your calendars marked and your eyes peeled for ticket sales, participating breweries, vendors, and more.

Grab your friends and get ready to raise a pint in celebration. Here’s to another 30 years of Great Canadian Beer Fest!

Where: 1014 Caledonia Avenue, Victoria

When: September 6 and 7, 2024