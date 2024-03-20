When and how to get tickets for BC Lions summer game in Victoria

A special celebration with live music, food, and events, is being planned for the BC Lions’ game in Victoria this summer — and tickets for the game will go on sale next week.

Touchdown Pacific will feature the BC Lions hosting the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday, August 31 at Royal Athletic Park — which will transform into a full-on football field with a capacity for 14,000 fans.

The game will kick off the BC Lions’ 70th season in the Canadian Football League.

Preceding the game, a two-day festival is planned for August 29 and 30 at Ship Point in the inner harbour, featuring live music, food, and family-friendly activities.

Community engagement will be a focal point, with BC Lions’ players and coaches participating in various activities, including open practices and football clinics.

The team’s president, Duane Vienneau, expressed enthusiasm towards the event and urged fans to seize the opportunity. “Our organization is proud to host a great football festival in Victoria for those coming from all over the country,” said Vienneau.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $95, with special VIP and party zone sections available.

General admission tickets will go on sale starting March 28 at 10 am.

For further details, visit the team’s official website.

Where: 1014 Caledonia Avenue, Victoria

When: August 31, 2024

Tickets: $35-$95; grab tickets here starting March 28 at 10 am.