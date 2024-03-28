6 egg-citing things to do this long weekend: March 29 to March 31

It’s the weekend already? Yes, and it’s going to be a long one!
With it being both spring break and Easter weekend, there are a whole ton of Easter-themed events to check out over the coming days.
Peep these egg-citing events and hop to it!
Fairmont Empress Easter Buffet
Celebrate Easter in style at Fairmont Empress with a lavish buffet brunch in the Shaughnessy and Rattenbury Ballrooms. Indulge in an array of culinary delights prepared by Executive Chef Morgan Wilson and his team! Plus, there are a ton more events going on at the Empress, including magnet and cookie decorating, bunny ear crafting, and an Easter dessert spread. Check it out here!
Where: Shaughnessy & Rattenbury Ballrooms, Fairmont Empress
When: Sunday, March 31; seatings at 10 am and noon
Tickets: $129 per adult, $75 per child (6 to 12), children 0 to 5 dine free
Easter Weekend at Bilston Creek Farm
Decorate eggs, bunny hunt, and play lawn games at at Bilston Creek Farm in Metchosin this weekend. The botanical Easter egg decorating workshop requires pre-registration.
Also, enjoy delicious locally made Easter treats from Bits of Bliss on Friday and Saturday and indulge in Sea Salt Chocolate’s Easter chocolates throughout the weekend. If you’re feeling chilly, rent a fire pit for $30. Details here.
Where: 4185 Metchosin Road, Victoria
When: March 29 to March 31
Tickets: Free general admission; kids activities are $5 per child
Malahat SkyWalk Scavenger Hunt
Malahat SkyWalk is making it easy. Until April 1, children and youth (17 and under) will receive free admission when one adult ticket is purchased, and tickets are currently 50% off until March 31. This weekend will be packed with a special Easter egg scavenger hunt, a barbecue, and entertainment. On Sunday and Monday from 11 am to 2 pm, there will be a face painter, and on Saturday, there will be live music from 11 am to 3 pm.
Where: 901 Trans-Canada Highway, Malahat
When: March 29 to April 1
Tickets: Adult pass, $36.95; youth under 17, free!
D12 and Obie Trice Live at Wicket Hall
Detroit hip-hop group D12, known for their collaborations with Eminem, is bringing its often-humorous lyrical stylings to Victoria this Friday.
Where: 919 Douglas Street, Victoria; starts at 9 pm
When: Friday, March 29
Tickets: $45 online
Bass Coast Pre-Party at Capital Ballroom
The Librarian will let you know what one of the best weekends of summer might sound like this Saturday. (Hint: lots of bass music).
Where: 858 Yates St, Victoria
When: Saturday, March 30; doors at 9 pm
Tickets: $22.50 plus fees; purchase online or at the door
Sunday Blues Service at Wicket Hall
Previously held at Hermann’s Upstairs, this vibrant blues jam session hosted by Deb Rhymer is now taking place every Sunday from 3 pm to 7:30 pm at Wicket Hall. Bring an instrument or lend a voice for free entry!
Where: 919 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Every Sunday, starting March 31; from 3 pm to 7:30 pm
Tickets: $5 cover charge; free for jammers