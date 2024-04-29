“The Last of Us” season 2 begins filming in downtown Nanaimo

Zombies will soon face a dilemma: Do they go for brains or Nanaimo bars?

The production team for the hit HBO series The Last of Us began setting up in Diana Krall Plaza on Monday, April 29, for a five-week shoot in downtown Nanaimo for the show’s second season.

The Last of Us Season 2 begins set up in downtown Nanaimo, BC 🇨🇦 Crews began hauling in equipment and cordoning off areas in Diana Krall Plaza on Monday, ahead of a roughly five-week residency in downtown Nanaimo to accommodate filming the show’s second season. pic.twitter.com/K03ghWK8ah — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) April 29, 2024

Based on the acclaimed 2013 video game of the same name, The Last of Us is anticipated to continue the storyline from its 2020 sequel in its upcoming season.

The narrative revolves around Joel (portrayed by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (portrayed by Bella Ramsey) navigating a world ravaged by a global pandemic caused by a fungal infection.

This season will follow the events of The Last of Us Part II, where a significant portion of the sequel is set in Seattle. Nanaimo is over five hours away from Seattle, but the newest season of The Last of Us will bring it a lot closer.

Details of the filming schedule and cast involvement in Nanaimo are minimal so far.

Earlier this month, the Downtown Nanaimo Business Association said that Diana Krall Plaza and its adjacent streets would undergo phased closures to the public from April 22 to May 31.

The team for The Last of Us has been all around BC for the past few months.

In March, The Last of Us crew were filming scenes for the show’s second season at a Mission property in the Fraser Valley.