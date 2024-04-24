8 Victoria food trucks you need to try at least once

When festival season rolls around, Victoria comes alive, and so too do our food trucks.

Victoria may be small, but its culinary scene packs a powerful punch, especially thanks to its bustling food truck culture. While some trucks find permanent homes year-round, others burst onto the scene from spring to fall, adding to the city’s flavourful tapestry.

Here are eight of our favourites in Victoria.

Los Panas Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Panas Kitchen (@lospanaskitchen)

This Venezuelan food cart just procured a permanent spot near the Duke Saloon from 3 to 10 pm weekdays and weekends. Serving amazing arepas packed full of slow-roasted pulled pork and amazing fried plantains, this is a must-try food cart in the city!

Where: 1910 Store Street, Victoria

Morning People Food

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morning People (@morningpeoplefoodco)

The Morning People Food Truck is open year-round in Cook Street Village. It caters to all tastes, offering fresh and light options like acai smoothies, granola bowls, or delicious breakfast sandwiches. It’s the perfect morning stop — or, like the name suggests, perfect for a morning person, anytime!

Where: 325 Cook Street, Victoria

Greek n’ Go

Big portions and affordable prices are plentiful at this food truck on Cook Street. The family-owned and operated Greek n’ Go food truck offers a more casual take on Greek food, serving gyros, lamb kebabs, poutine, and desserts.

Where: 1580 Cook Street, Victoria

Taco Justice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕋𝕒𝕔𝕠 𝕁𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕔𝕖 (@_tacojustice)

Taco Justice is just next door to Greek n’ Go and offers a tantalizing array of tacos, burritos, bowls, and nachos infused with globally inspired flavours, using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The best part is that they don’t skimp on the ingredients! The Belly 2 Belly with pulled pork or the creamy Deep Fried Avocado taco for vegetarians is a must-try, and this place caters to any dietary restriction.

Where: 1580 Cook Street, Victoria

Finest at Sea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finest At Sea Victoria (@finestatseavic)

This is the place for the fresh sea food in the city. Finest at Sea is locally sourced and 100% wild seafood harvested sustainably. Whether through their storefront or their food truck, you’ll find fresh, delectable dishes and fish. Finest at Sea is a Victoria staple!

Where: 27 Erie Street, Victoria

Deadbeetz Burger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deadbeetz Burgers (@deadbeetzburgers)

From the irresistible bourbon bacon jam to its marquee beet burger, this lively burger truck offers a diverse menu catering to all tastes, including vegetarians and vegans. If you can’t find them at festivals around the summer, don’t worry; Deadbeetz has an Oak Bay storefront, too.

Where: 1950 Oak Bay Avenue, Victoria

L’Authentique Poutine and Burgers