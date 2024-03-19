Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at Gateway Theatre from April 11 to 20

Red Velvet at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage from March 21 to April

X Martinez at the Phil Lind Initiative Speaker Series - Pop Politics: Pop Culture and Political Life in the United States

Father Tartuffe: An Indigenous Misadventure presented by the Arts Club Theatre Company

The Cowichan Valley will have some hip-hop royalty gracing the stage at this year’s Laketown Shakedown.

The popular Vancouver Island music festival released its schedule and some of the biggest names include Gwen Stefani, Busta Rhymes, and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. The festival runs through the Canada Day weekend, starting Friday, June 28 and ending Sunday, June 30.

On Friday night, Victoria rocker Jesse Roper and DJ Nu Mark (from Jurassic 5) will kick off the weekend, warming the stage for Saturday night where Busta Rhymes and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will headline.

On Sunday, it’s bananas, because Gwen Stefani will hit the stage with support from Vancouver’s BBNO$ and Victoria’s Miina.

The festival will feature a ton of homegrown talent this year as well, such as Bankes Brothers, Illvis Freshley, The Steadies, and Downtown Mischief.

Camping and event passes start at $69 and are on sale now.



Festival-goers can purchase a single-day pass or a weekend pass, and if you want to spend the night at the Laketown Ranch, grab yourself a campground pass.

All in all, the Cowichan Valley is in for a rocking good weekend.

Laketown Shakedown

Where: 8811 Youbou Road #648, Lake Cowichan

When: June 28 to June 30, 2024

Tickets: $69, purchase here