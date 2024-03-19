EventsCanada DayCurated

Vancouver Island music festival features a "bananas" lineup this Canada Day weekend

Mar 19 2024, 4:31 pm
The Cowichan Valley will have some hip-hop royalty gracing the stage at this year’s Laketown Shakedown.

The popular Vancouver Island music festival released its schedule and some of the biggest names include Gwen Stefani, Busta Rhymes, and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. The festival runs through the Canada Day weekend, starting Friday, June 28 and ending Sunday, June 30.

Laketown Shakedown announces its 2024 lineup

(Laketown Shakedown/Provided)

On Friday night, Victoria rocker Jesse Roper and DJ Nu Mark (from Jurassic 5) will kick off the weekend, warming the stage for Saturday night where Busta Rhymes and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will headline.

On Sunday, it’s bananas, because Gwen Stefani will hit the stage with support from Vancouver’s BBNO$ and Victoria’s Miina.

The festival will feature a ton of homegrown talent this year as well, such as Bankes Brothers, Illvis Freshley, The Steadies, and Downtown Mischief.

Camping and event passes start at $69 and are on sale now.

Festival-goers can purchase a single-day pass or a weekend pass, and if you want to spend the night at the Laketown Ranch, grab yourself a campground pass.

All in all, the Cowichan Valley is in for a rocking good weekend.

Laketown Shakedown

Where: 8811 Youbou Road #648, Lake Cowichan
When: June 28 to June 30, 2024
Tickets: $69, purchase here

