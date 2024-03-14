What's the craic? 5 fun things to do in Victoria for St. Patrick's Day

According to the Embassy of Ireland, about 12% of Canadians can claim Irish birth or descent. That’s a lot. When you think of Ireland and Canada, your mind probably goes to the East Coast, not Victoria, which was named after Queen Victoria and settled by the British in 1843. The city can also look a lot like the UK.

But we’d venture to say there’s a lot of Irish people coming out of the woodwork this weekend to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. So, if you’re one of those people looking for a place to hang your hat, check out these five awesome events.

Live music at Irish Times Pub

There’s no more well-suited and better place to be on St. Patty’s Day than Irish Times on Government Street. Starting at noon and running until 3 pm, Calvin Cairns and Jeremy Walsh will set the stage for Clanna Morna, who will bring traditional Irish and Scottish tunes to the stage at 4 pm; then, once the night hits, Black Angus will perform at 8:30 pm.

Where: Irish Times Pub, 1200 Government Street

When: Sunday, March 17, from noon to close

Admission: $25 at the door

Bartholomew’s Public House

Irish Times tends to get a wee busy, so there’s no harm in getting off the beaten path and into Bartholomew’s, which will be offering Irish food and whisky in celebration of St. Patty all week long. Plus, keep your eye out for daily raffles and door prizes.

Where: 777 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Sunday, March 17, from 11:30 am to 11 pm

Admission: Free

Hounds of Cuchulain at Victoria Event Centre

Experience St. Patrick’s Day in true style with the Victoria School of Irish Dance and the Hounds of Cuchulain, a traditional Irish folk band that will bring you a rip-roaring Irish experience.

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Sunday, March 17, from 8 pm to 11 pm

Admission: Tickets are $25

Daniel Lapp’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Hermann’s

You might as well call it Hermann’s Irish Club this Sunday, with performances from Mairead O’Brien’s Irish dancers, Jamie Troy, the BC Fiddle Orchestra, Andrew Redbeard Morris Mackay, Tasia Mackay, and plenty of guests. Attend the matinee show, evening show, or both!

Where: Hermann’s Jazz Club, 753 View Street

When: Sunday, March 17 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Admission: $40 for general admission; $20 for students. Grab tickets here.

Thrifty Foods St. Patrick’s Day Festival

It’s a big day for Daniel Lapp as he gets together with Ivonne Hernandez, Coastline, BC Fiddle Orchestra, and the O’Brien School of Irish Dance for this free family festival. There will be tons of fun with vendors, bouncy castles, and tons of kid-friendly events going on.

Where: Government Street, between Yates Street and Fort Street

When: Sunday, March 17, 11 am to 3 pm

Admission: Free