Hermann's Upstairs quietly announces it will close at the end of March

Hermann’s Upstairs, the sibling venue to the renowned Hermann’s Jazz Club, is set to shut its doors at the end of March.

While the management group intends to continue operations at the cherished Hermann’s Jazz Club and adjacent pub, they are actively seeking “financially viable” options for the upstairs space. The group quietly made the announcement on March 7 via its website.

“The Arts on View Society’s vision remains – to create and sustain a performing arts center in downtown Victoria,” states its website.

Fortunately, Hermann’s Jazz Club, a fixture on View Street since 1986 and Canada’s longest continuously running jazz club, will remain open.

However, Hermann’s Upstairs, known for hosting alternative music acts, open mic nights, and DJ shows, will bid farewell on March 31, and it’s definitely a blow to artists seeking mid-sized venues in the city. The venue had a 200-person capacity.

The City notes the lack of mid-sized venues in its 2021 to 2026 Music Strategy. With the closing of Logan’s and the Carlton Club, and a lack of follow through for the new mid-sized Curling Club venue, the options for mid-sized venues are sparse.

Despite Hermann’s Upstairs’ relatively brief tenure since its 2021 opening, Hermann’s Jazz Club, as a whole, adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic by livestreaming performances via YouTube, many of which took place in the Hermann’s Upstairs space.

The Arts on View Society took over management of the venues in 2015 from the owners, Stephen and Edward Nieweler and Ingrid Reid — the children of the club’s founder, Hermann Niewler. The group secured a five-year lease in 2019.

Daily Hive has reached out to The Arts on View Society for comment on what plans they have for the space and will update this when more information is available.