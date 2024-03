Experience Indigenous culture with the return of naaʔuu: A Tla-o-qui-aht-themed evening at Tin Wis Resort.

On May 24, Tin Wis Resort, situated in the protected cove of Mackenzie Beach on the preserved lands of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, is bringing back this unique and immersive Indigenous learning experience.

Owned by the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, the Tin Wis Resort is a beacon of Indigenous-led initiatives. This three-hour event invites guests to attend and enjoy a Tla-o-qui-aht-themed evening, celebrating Indigenous culture through cuisine and art.

The event is intended to be both an evening of entertainment and a meaningful contribution to the cultural resurgence of the Tla-o-qui-aht people. Proceeds from the event directly support initiatives aimed at revitalizing language and culture within the community.

Guests will experience Tla-o-qui-aht culture, history, and food, and an interactive art space will showcase the works of Tla-o-qui-aht and Nuu-chah-nulth artists and creators. Guests can also purchase select pieces of art too.

It’s a unique experience at Tin Wis Resort and a must for anyone who wants to support and celebrate the heritage of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation.