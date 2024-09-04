FoodEventsFood Events

Massive international wine festival coming to Victoria this fall

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Sep 4 2024, 4:47 pm
Massive international wine festival coming to Victoria this fall
Victoria International Wine Festival/Supplied

Raise a glass and toast to the start of autumn at a spectacular wine event returning to Victoria this October.

The Victoria International Wine Festival (VICWF) will take place on October 4 and 5 at the Victoria Conference Centre, where you can wet your palate with your choice of 367 wines from 113 wineries across 18 countries.

It’s also intended to be educational: the event features grand tastings, seminars, wine dinners, and master classes designed to elevate your wine knowledge.

“We wanted to create an accessible festival that deepens the wine knowledge of everyone, from the amateur enthusiast to the seasoned expert,” said Event Director David Bain.

“At the festival, each guest will receive a booklet to note their favourites, helping them
craft the perfect story for their next dinner party.”

Victoria International Wine Festival/Facebook

Each year, VICWF shines a spotlight on a different wine region, and this year’s focus is on Rioja. With 10 wineries making their debut in Victoria, the festival will bring the rich wine heritage of Spain’s renowned Rioja region to the West Coast.

VICWF will also welcome principals and representatives from wineries around the globe, providing festival-goers with an immersive and educational experience as they share the stories, passion, and expertise behind their wines.

So, taste the world without ever leaving the comfort of Victoria! Buy tickets here.

Victoria International Wine Festival

When: Friday, October 4 to Saturday, October 5
Where: Victoria Conference Centre — 720 Douglas Street, Victoria
Tickets: Between $52 to $218, available online

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook

Ryan is the Staff Writer for Daily Hive Victoria. He is an award-nominated journalist with bylines in publications such as VICE World News, Capital Daily, and the Globe and Mail, with appearances on Real Talk with Ryan Jespersen and The Big Story. This past summer, he hosted and produced his own television show for OPTIK TV. Catch him at the centre of all things fun and food in Victoria and around Vancouver Island.

+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Food Events
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop