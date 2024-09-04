Massive international wine festival coming to Victoria this fall

Raise a glass and toast to the start of autumn at a spectacular wine event returning to Victoria this October.

The Victoria International Wine Festival (VICWF) will take place on October 4 and 5 at the Victoria Conference Centre, where you can wet your palate with your choice of 367 wines from 113 wineries across 18 countries.

It’s also intended to be educational: the event features grand tastings, seminars, wine dinners, and master classes designed to elevate your wine knowledge.

“We wanted to create an accessible festival that deepens the wine knowledge of everyone, from the amateur enthusiast to the seasoned expert,” said Event Director David Bain.

“At the festival, each guest will receive a booklet to note their favourites, helping them

craft the perfect story for their next dinner party.”

Each year, VICWF shines a spotlight on a different wine region, and this year’s focus is on Rioja. With 10 wineries making their debut in Victoria, the festival will bring the rich wine heritage of Spain’s renowned Rioja region to the West Coast.

VICWF will also welcome principals and representatives from wineries around the globe, providing festival-goers with an immersive and educational experience as they share the stories, passion, and expertise behind their wines.

So, taste the world without ever leaving the comfort of Victoria! Buy tickets here.

When: Friday, October 4 to Saturday, October 5

Where: Victoria Conference Centre — 720 Douglas Street, Victoria

Tickets: Between $52 to $218, available online