Sherlock Holmes adaptation filming in Vancouver park next week

Emery Barnes Park (left) and part of the cast for CBS' upcoming show Watson (right). Daily Hive | IMDb

A film crew for a new CBS series is taking over a downtown Vancouver park next week, where a children’s playground is becoming the backdrop for a scene in the show.

The first season of Watson will be filming in Emery Barnes Park between 8 am and 5 pm. The park will still be open to the public, but notices posted on signposts advise parents that the playground will be on camera.

The production’s location manager suggested that parents visit nearby David Lam Park or Rainbow Park on August 27 for playgrounds that are free from film equipment.

According to a summary of the show on IMDb, Watson follows the journey of Sherlock Holmes’ partner, Dr. John Watson, after the detective’s death. Watson works at a clinic specializing in rare diseases, where his previous life in mystery catches up with him.

The show will star Morris Chestnut as Watson alongside co-stars Eve Harlow and Inga Schlingmann.

Watson will be filming in BC until November 2024, according to CreativeBC’s in-production list.