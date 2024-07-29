NewsHollywood NorthCuratedCelebrities

"Back to The Wilderness": Yellowjackets is filming all around Vancouver

Yellowjackets is filming all around Vancouver
The Showtime survival drama series Yellowjackets has been renewed for a third season, and the show’s cast and crew have been spotted filming in Vancouver.

Yellowjackets is a TV series about a group of high school girls soccer players who become the survivors of a plane crash in a remote forest. The thrilling series stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress, among many others.

 

Since season one, Yellowjackets has filmed in Vancouver. In an Instagram post, the show announced the new season and said it was headed “back to the wilderness.”

Most recently, one TikTok user shared film crews were in Trout Lake Beach after seeing a notice posted in the area.

@screenkick yellowjackets season 3 filming location spotted in vancouver! FBI van is making me think its either picking up where the season 2 finale left off or it’s the recovery scene! any ideas?! 🐝🫣 #yellowjackets #yellowjacketsshowtime #yellowjacketsedit #yellowjacketstheories #yellowjacketsseason3 #ellapurnell #shaunashipman #jackietaylor #taissaturner #jasminsavoybrown #samanthahanratty #mistyquigley #nataliescatorccio #sophiethatcher #lottiematthews #courtneyeaton #vanpalmer #livhewson #sophienelisse #melanielynskey #wlw #sapphic #tvtok #tvshow #filmtok #television #televisiontok #fyp #foryoupage #filminglocation ♬ No Return (Main Title Theme) [Single from “Yellowjackets Showtime Original Series Soundtrack”] – Craig Wedren & Anna Waronker

 

Since filming began, Hollywood North Buzz has been keeping up with film location updates for the series. It shared that last week, crews were filming in and around Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.


Sources told Hollywood North Buzz that the Yellowjackets film crew has also made its way into Surrey to film at the Panther Paintball.

One person even snapped a selfie with Sarah Desjardins, who stars in the show.

Someone also shared on X a photo of the film crew’s schedule, which said Yellowjackets was filming at David Lam Park in early July.

The Yellowjackets crew and cast have been all around the city, and it is just one of the many shows filming in the city this summer.

