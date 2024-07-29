"Back to The Wilderness": Yellowjackets is filming all around Vancouver

The Showtime survival drama series Yellowjackets has been renewed for a third season, and the show’s cast and crew have been spotted filming in Vancouver.

Yellowjackets is a TV series about a group of high school girls soccer players who become the survivors of a plane crash in a remote forest. The thrilling series stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress, among many others.

Since season one, Yellowjackets has filmed in Vancouver. In an Instagram post, the show announced the new season and said it was headed “back to the wilderness.”

Most recently, one TikTok user shared film crews were in Trout Lake Beach after seeing a notice posted in the area.

@yvrshootstweets do you know what’s filming today at John Hendry Park (Trout Lake)? pic.twitter.com/oatuBJSNkp — Sir Earl (@Sir_Earl) July 19, 2024

Since filming began, Hollywood North Buzz has been keeping up with film location updates for the series. It shared that last week, crews were filming in and around Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.

#Yellowjackets season 3 filming in the Hotel Vancouver & its lobby today through Thursday overnight. Thanks @CaptCanuck66 https://t.co/JMeLAQzaCU — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) July 24, 2024



Sources told Hollywood North Buzz that the Yellowjackets film crew has also made its way into Surrey to film at the Panther Paintball.

One person even snapped a selfie with Sarah Desjardins, who stars in the show.

@yvrshootstweets thought you’d like to see!! one yellowjackets cast member down!!! pic.twitter.com/GZMgwN1oaT — al (@gilberttears) June 1, 2024

Someone also shared on X a photo of the film crew’s schedule, which said Yellowjackets was filming at David Lam Park in early July.

The Yellowjackets crew and cast have been all around the city, and it is just one of the many shows filming in the city this summer.