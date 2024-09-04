"Famous Hollywood movie" filming location for sale in Langley

An impressive property is up for sale in the Township of Langley, which the listing states is a “famous Hollywood movie” filming location.

We’re still trying to determine exactly what movies were filmed at 558-248 Street in Langley, which was built in 1996 and is currently listed for $9,450,000.

The listing we spotted on the BC Homes for Sale website, says the property is a five-bedroom, seven-bath country estate, but it almost resembles an Ivy League university.

According to an aerial view of the property on Google Maps, it’s located in a fairly remote part of Langley and is gated off.

The property features an enormous 12,367 sq ft of space.

According to the listing, this “one-of-a-kind” property, which the listing also describes as a “majestic manor,” features 47.35 acres of land “set on one of the best streets in South Langley.”

“Incredible setting, one-of-a-kind property that can not be replaced due to the new provincial laws restricting new home builds on ALR land to under 5400 square feet,” the listing adds.

Since 2017, the property has been listed 11 times. The highest asking price was in 2020 when it was listed for $16,900,000.

It was last sold back in 2011 when it sold for $3,595,000. Meanwhile, BC Assessment places a value of $7,173,000 on the property as of this year.

Sadly, there’s only one exterior shot of the property, and we can’t see pictures of the interior.

However, we did spot an older listing for the property, which features a video tour:

We also found some Township of Langley council documents that suggest obtaining permits for filming has been a bit problematic at this property.

“Many applications to film on his property have been denied due to excessive filming in the area. He stated that this is affecting him financially,” one portion of the council minutes state.

Do you recognize this property from any famous Hollywood flicks? Let us know in the comments.

We’ve reached out to the realtor for more information.