5 of the most remote restaurants and bars on Vancouver Island

There’s something uniquely romantic about remote restaurants, especially on Vancouver Island, where the journey itself often involves a scenic drive or a water taxi.

On an island where so much is accessible, finding a special place that feels like it’s yours alone (or without tourists) is truly magical.

Here are five awesome remote restaurants on Vancouver Island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yael Moussadji | Millarville, Alberta 🇨🇦 (@rusticluxurytravel)



Tucked away in the woods on Galiano Island, Pilgrimme is well worth the drive (and ferry ride). The restaurant focuses on hyper-local ingredients, using only things foraged, grown, or raised on either the island or nearby locations on the mainland. Plus, you get a two-for-one: Charmer Pizza operates out of the same space as Pilgrimme from Thursdays to Sundays, offering naturally leavened sourdough pizza.

Address: 2806 Montague Road, Galiano Island

Instagram | Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlet Ibis Restaurant & Cabin Rentals (@scarletibispub)



The Scarlet Ibis Pub, located in Holberg, is the most remote pub on Vancouver Island. It sits in the middle of a long logging road connecting Port Hardy and Cape Scott Provincial Park in a town of under 100 people. The pub has great views from its patio and its own beer! In 2022, a group of friends bought the remote pub in order to keep its legacy alive.

Address: E Hardy Way, Holberg

Instagram | Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alpina Restaurant 🇨🇦 (@alpinarestaurant)



The Alpina Restaurant at the Villa Eyrie Resort is not to be missed. With one of the most stunning views of the Saanich inlet, some amazing authentic German bratwurst, and a great cocktail and wine list, it takes the cake as one of the best patios you can travel to. While it may not technically be “remote,” its secluded nature makes us consider it a good addition to the list.

Where: 600 Ebedora Lane, Malahat

Instagram | Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devils Bath Brewing Co. (@devilsbathbrewingco)

Nestled near the northern tip of Vancouver Island, Port McNeill is a quaint fishing town with a hidden gem you won’t want to miss — Devil’s Bath Brewing. This family-owned brewery, run by three brothers, takes its name from a nearby sinkhole, adding a touch of local lore to your visit. At Devil’s Bath Brewing, you’ll find great craft beer and a menu packed with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Where: 1616 McNeill Road, Port McNeill

Instagram | Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flora’s Restaurant (@florasbamfield)



Perched on the remote West Side of Bamfield, Flora’s is just a water taxi ride away and offers West Coast comfort food with an Asian twist. Housed in the newly renovated Bamfield Inn, it’s a favourite spot for locals, fishermen, tourists, and outdoor enthusiasts. The menu features creative cocktails, local wines, and craft beers, all set against the backdrop of Bamfield’s scenic beauty.

Where: 75 Bamfield Boardwalk, Bamfield

Instagram | Website