BC’s scenic Hole in the Wall is all that remains of a decades-old water line
Deep off the beaten path on Vancouver Island is a beautiful, yet unusual, natural attraction known simply as the Hole in the Wall.
Much like its name suggests, this bucket-list-worthy destination features a hole in a limestone rock wall that allows a spring to run through it along a hiking trail near Port Alberni.
The impressive geological feature is all that remains of a decades-old water line. The Hole in the Wall has since become a popular pastime for locals and tourists alike.
It’s a short 1.3 km trek to reach the attraction and takes about half an hour to complete with minimal elevation gain.
Take in the natural wonder by sitting back and just listening to the rushing waters of the creek. Visitors are often left mesmerized by the size and sheer volume of the water.
This isn’t BC’s only natural wonder — and we have put together a list of some of the must-see sites around the province!