Empire Donuts announces new location in Duncan

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Apr 30 2024, 11:52 pm
Empire Donuts announces new location in Duncan

After a cryptic post on its social media yesterday, Empire Donuts announced that it is opening its third location — this time, in Duncan.

 

“We are busting our butts to open on MAY 10th,” the popular donut shop said on social media. “More details and announcements on special events to come.”

The upcoming Duncan spot is set to be a kiosk nestled inside The Old Farm Market on Francis Street.

From its creative donuts (including the amazing Early Grey) to its cakes and pies, Empire Donuts (named after the Star Wars franchise) consistently sells out week in and week out.

We expect its Duncan location to be no different.

Empire Donuts

Where: 5164 Francis St, Koksilah, BC

