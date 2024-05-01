EventsSpringCuratedOutdoors

Victoria Bike Rave promises beats, biking, and bonding next weekend

May 1 2024, 5:27 pm
Victoria’s vibrant cycling community is gearing up for an electrifying event that combines music, movement, and mesmerizing LED displays.

On  Saturday, May 11, embark on a leisurely journey through the city’s scenic routes while enjoying tunes spun by local DJs. The event promises to be a unique blend of cycling and tunes, and great for all skill levels and music lovers!

Gather behind the speaker trailer as music blasts and you enjoy a chill and scenic route across Victoria, with plenty of 20-minute stops along the way to rest, socialize, and soak in the stunning views.

But that’s not all – as the sun sets and the evening unfolds, participants are encouraged to light up their rides with vibrant LEDs, transforming the streets into a dazzling display of illuminated bicycles.

The rendezvous point is set for 7 pm where the Galloping Goose meets the Lochside trail, right by Recyclistas. The ride kicks off at 7:30 pm, so be sure to arrive on time to catch the groove.

This event is open to everyone, whether you’re a cycling enthusiast, a casual rider, or simply looking to enjoy some electronic music outdoors.

Where: 25 Crease Avenue, Victoria
When: May 11; starts at 7 pm
Tickets: Free!

