EventsArtsSummerCurated

Here's where to grab tickets for Phillips' stacked Backyarder lineup

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Apr 17 2024, 5:22 pm
Here's where to grab tickets for Phillips' stacked Backyarder lineup

Tickets are now available for Phillips Backyarder, the multi-weekend extravaganza hosted by Phillips Brewing.

This year’s lineup spans two weekends, featuring performances from Jungle, Orville Peck, Half Moon Run, Black Pumas, and Earl Sweatshirt.

The Tilt! weekend (July 5 to 7) spotlights the iconic and illusive country artist Orville Peck. Joining him will be Noah Cyrus, sibling to Miley Cyrus, Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, pop group Saint Motel, and Canadian rockers Half Moon Run.

“Orville Peck the same day as the Pride Parade is chef’s kiss,” said one fan on Instagram.

August brings the Reverb series (August 9 to 11), showcasing the renowned soul/rock act Black Pumas, alongside rapper-producer Earl Sweatshirt and the infectious dance-pop sounds of Jungle — a must see band for anyone looking to boogie.

“Jungle is such an amazing booking,” said another commentor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JUNGLE (@jungle4eva)

Victoria will also be well represented, with appearances from Current Swell, Astrocolor, Trophy Dad, and more.

Tickets are priced at $99 for single-day entry, $255 for weekend passes, and $475 for double weekend passes.

Grab yours now!

Phillips Backyarder

When: July 5 to 7; and August 9 to 11
Where: 2010 Government Street, Victoria
Tickets: Online here

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Listed
+ Arts
+ Summer
+ Curated

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop