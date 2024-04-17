Here's where to grab tickets for Phillips' stacked Backyarder lineup

Tickets are now available for Phillips Backyarder, the multi-weekend extravaganza hosted by Phillips Brewing.

This year’s lineup spans two weekends, featuring performances from Jungle, Orville Peck, Half Moon Run, Black Pumas, and Earl Sweatshirt.

The Tilt! weekend (July 5 to 7) spotlights the iconic and illusive country artist Orville Peck. Joining him will be Noah Cyrus, sibling to Miley Cyrus, Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, pop group Saint Motel, and Canadian rockers Half Moon Run.

“Orville Peck the same day as the Pride Parade is chef’s kiss,” said one fan on Instagram.

August brings the Reverb series (August 9 to 11), showcasing the renowned soul/rock act Black Pumas, alongside rapper-producer Earl Sweatshirt and the infectious dance-pop sounds of Jungle — a must see band for anyone looking to boogie.

“Jungle is such an amazing booking,” said another commentor.

Victoria will also be well represented, with appearances from Current Swell, Astrocolor, Trophy Dad, and more.

Tickets are priced at $99 for single-day entry, $255 for weekend passes, and $475 for double weekend passes.

When: July 5 to 7; and August 9 to 11

Where: 2010 Government Street, Victoria

Tickets: Online here