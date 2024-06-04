Paula Abdul is set to kick off a Canadian tour in Victoria this September. She will be accompanied by fellow ’80s pop stars Taylor Dayne and Tiffany on all dates.
So excited to announce the Straight Up! to Canada Tour! 🇨🇦✨ Can’t wait to make memories with you all and the talented @taylordayne and @tiffanytunes. Tickets and VIP upgrades go on sale Friday, June 7th at 10am local so mark your calendars and check out https://t.co/6YJ8QhNkja pic.twitter.com/vQNSOmClwy
— Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) June 4, 2024
The 21-date Straight Up! tour, named after Abdul’s 1988 hit, will visit smaller BC cities such as Dawson Creek, Penticton, and Prince George. Throughout Canada, Abdul will perform in larger cities like Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Ottawa, as well as in smaller markets such as Regina, London, and Saint John.
Notably, Abdul will not be performing in Vancouver or Toronto.
The tour begins in Victoria on September 25, and tickets will be available on Abdul’s official website starting June 7 at 10 am local time. Abdul is also touring with New Kids on the Block this summer, and it appears she will have less than a month’s break before starting her headlining tour.
- You might also like:
- Rifflandia's lineup is putting our "old teenage hopes" on the big stage
- Victoria launches interactive guide to the best FREE summer events
- Victoria Ska & Reggae Festival unveils its 25th anniversary lineup
While an Abdul tour might seem unusual for the 61-year-old, many legacy and so-called nostalgia acts are hitting the road more frequently this summer with a lot of success.
Recently, Ice Cube performed in Victoria, and Victoria’s largest music festival, Rifflandia, has scheduled Ja Rule, C&C Music Factory, and TLC for this September.
See Paula Abdul’s full 2024 Canadian Tour Dates below:
09/25 Victoria, BC – Save On Foods Memorial Centre
09/27 Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
09/28 Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre
09/29 Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre
10/01 Dawson Creek, BC – Ovintiv Events Centre
10/02 Prince George, BC – CN Centre
10/04 Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre Arena
10/05 Lethbridge, AB – Enmax Centre
10/06 Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre
10/08 Regina, SK – Brandt Centre
10/09 Saskatoon, SK – Sasktel Centre
10/10 Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
10/15 Thunder Bay, ON – Community Auditorium
10/16 Sault Ste Marie, ON – GFL Memorial Gardens
10/18 Sudbury, ON – Sudbury Arena
10/19 London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
10/21 Ottawa, ON – TD Place
10/22 Kingston, ON – Slush Puppie Place
10/24 Saint John, NB – TD Station
10/25 Truro, NS – Rath Eastlink Community Centre
10/26 Sydney, NS – Centre 200