Paula Abdul is set to kick off a Canadian tour in Victoria this September. She will be accompanied by fellow ’80s pop stars Taylor Dayne and Tiffany on all dates.

So excited to announce the Straight Up! to Canada Tour! 🇨🇦✨ Can’t wait to make memories with you all and the talented @taylordayne and @tiffanytunes. Tickets and VIP upgrades go on sale Friday, June 7th at 10am local so mark your calendars and check out https://t.co/6YJ8QhNkja pic.twitter.com/vQNSOmClwy — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) June 4, 2024

The 21-date Straight Up! tour, named after Abdul’s 1988 hit, will visit smaller BC cities such as Dawson Creek, Penticton, and Prince George. Throughout Canada, Abdul will perform in larger cities like Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Ottawa, as well as in smaller markets such as Regina, London, and Saint John.

Notably, Abdul will not be performing in Vancouver or Toronto.

The tour begins in Victoria on September 25, and tickets will be available on Abdul’s official website starting June 7 at 10 am local time. Abdul is also touring with New Kids on the Block this summer, and it appears she will have less than a month’s break before starting her headlining tour.

While an Abdul tour might seem unusual for the 61-year-old, many legacy and so-called nostalgia acts are hitting the road more frequently this summer with a lot of success.

Recently, Ice Cube performed in Victoria, and Victoria’s largest music festival, Rifflandia, has scheduled Ja Rule, C&C Music Factory, and TLC for this September.

See Paula Abdul’s full 2024 Canadian Tour Dates below:

09/25 Victoria, BC – Save On Foods Memorial Centre

09/27 Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

09/28 Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre

09/29 Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre

10/01 Dawson Creek, BC – Ovintiv Events Centre

10/02 Prince George, BC – CN Centre

10/04 Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre Arena

10/05 Lethbridge, AB – Enmax Centre

10/06 Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre

10/08 Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

10/09 Saskatoon, SK – Sasktel Centre

10/10 Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

10/15 Thunder Bay, ON – Community Auditorium

10/16 Sault Ste Marie, ON – GFL Memorial Gardens

10/18 Sudbury, ON – Sudbury Arena

10/19 London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

10/21 Ottawa, ON – TD Place

10/22 Kingston, ON – Slush Puppie Place

10/24 Saint John, NB – TD Station

10/25 Truro, NS – Rath Eastlink Community Centre

10/26 Sydney, NS – Centre 200