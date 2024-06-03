The summer is shaping up to be a fun one, and a new guide from the City of Victoria will make it much easier to plan your weeks.

The City’s newest guide — CityVibe — is one of the easiest ways to see what awesome free events are going on around the city.

The guide is easy: just click here, then scroll down until you find the month. Click on the big grey month button and find a date that works for you. Once you find a day, the event will be listed with the featured artist and the venue. Click on the venue to see where it is and you’re off!

The City is bound to put on an eclectic mix of events this summer.

You can listen to music in Beacon Hill Park or ballroom dance at Centennial Square, and new this year is an expanded roster of drinks, food, music, and games at Ship Point against the picturesque Inner Harbour backdrop.

So, make sure you bookmark this link and get ready for a fun and family-friendly-filled summer!