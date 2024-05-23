Two Vancouver Island producers have claimed top prizes at the World Drinks Awards in Norwich, England.

Sheringham Distillery in Langford and Esquimalt Vermouth & Aperitifs have been recognized for their world-class liqueur and vermouth, respectively.

The World Drinks Awards celebrate the finest global alcoholic beverages, from rum and tequila to brandy and specialty cocktails. Expert panels judge the competitions.

Sheringham Distillery earned a gold medal at the World Liqueur Awards for its Fresh Lemon Liqueur, which was named World’s Best Fruit Liqueur.

Esquimalt Vermouth & Aperitifs secured two silver medals at the World Vermouth Award for its Rosso Vermouth, which placed second in the World’s Best Semi Sweet Vermouth category, and its Dry Vermouth, which won silver in the World’s Best Dry Vermouth category.

Sheringham was awarded alongside globally renowned brands such as Taiwan’s Alex & Harry Distilling Lychee Liqueur and France’s Belle de Brillet Pear and Cognac Liqueur. Esquimalt Vermouth was awarded alongside Brazil’s Schluck Dry Vermouth and Spain’s Marnuthem Rosé Vermouth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheringham Distillery (@sheringhamdistillery)



Sheringham Distillery, based in Langford and founded by Jason and Alayne MacIsaac, uses seasonal ingredients from the Island to imbue its spirits with a distinctly local character, such as Beacon Hill Park’s famous cherry blossoms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESQUIMALT Vermouth & Apéritifs (@esquimaltvermouth)

Co-owners Quinn and Michela Palmer, who founded Esquimalt Vermouth & Aperitifs in 2018, began their vermouth journey while producing Rootside Bitters & Mixers, their bitters, syrups, and soda company established in 2015.

Using mead (an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting honey mixed with water, with added ingredients like fruits, spices, grains, or hops), Esquimalt Vermouth & Aperitifs’ is a small yet mighty local distiller.

Last year, the distillery’s Rosso Vermouth and Dry Vermouth earned gold models at the World Vermouth Awards.

For any fans of Vermouth, you’d know that a Pacific Northwest small-batch distiller winning an award for vermouth is highly unusual; vermouth originated in Italy and was perfected in France. According to Quinn and Michaela Palmer, they were the first non-European company to win the World’s Best distinction in the vermouth competition.

Have you tried these award-winning distillers?