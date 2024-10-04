Taylor Swift tickets up for grabs in Victoria candy shop contest

Calling all Swifties and sweet tooths!

Victoria’s own Oh Sugar has teamed up with Vancouver’s Hype Chocolate for a sweet and swift contest inspired by Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Launched today, the Swiftie Bar Golden Ticket Giveaway gives Taylor Swift’s biggest fans the chance to win VIP tickets to her highly anticipated Eras Tour concert on December 8 in Vancouver.

The prize is, more specifically, two VIP “I Remember It All Too Well” package tickets, which include premium reserved seating at BC Place and special-edition Eras Tour merchandise.

How to enter:

Grab a Swiftie Bar: Head to Oh Sugar’s location at 561 Johnson Street, Victoria, or Hype Chocolate at 855 E Hastings Street in Vancouver, and pick up a limited-edition Swiftie Bar.

Find the Golden Ticket: Hidden inside select Swiftie Bars are Golden Tickets. If you find one, you must drop your golden ticket off at either Oh Sugar or Hype Chocolate locations before 4 pm on November 24 and go through a verification process.

The contest runs until November 24, with Swiftie Bars available for a limited time. Each bar costs $1, and proceeds go toward The TLC Fund for Kids.

The live draw will take place at 3 pm on November 25 at Oh Sugar in Victoria.

For full contest rules and details, visit Oh Sugar or Hype Chocolate.