7 awesome covered patios in Victoria to enjoy during fall and winter

Ryan Hook
Sep 26 2024, 9:30 pm
Who says patio season ends with summer? In Victoria, we’re lucky enough to enjoy outdoor dining year-round, even in winter, while most of Canada braces for the cold.

From heated patios to cozy dining domes, these seven winter-friendly patios let you embrace the outdoors in style. Stay warm, sip on craft cocktails, and soak in stunning views — all without freezing. Here’s where you can enjoy the best winter patios in Victoria.

Boomtown Burritos

 

Boomtown Burritos is a Tex-Mex and beer garden haven. It’s likely the biggest and most well-equipped patio, and it can handle basically any weather — hot or cold.

Where: 950 Yates Street, Victoria

Beagle Pub

 

In the heart of Cook Street Village is the Beagle Pub which has a great patio for people watching on Cook Street. With awnings and umbrellas, you and your pet (if you choose) can be covered and cozy.

Where: 301 Cook Street, Victoria

Whistle Buoy Brewing

 

During the winter, Whistle Buoy Brewery puts up a big tent with heat in Market Square, so you can enjoy its craft small-batch, experimental beers, and weekly releases in the warmth. Bonus: it’s dog-friendly too.

Where: Unit 63 – 560 Johnson Street, Victoria

LURE Restaurant & Bar

 

LURE, located across the Johnson Street Bridge with stunning views of the Inner Harbour, offers a winter-friendly patio experience with its cozy dining domes. But bear in mind you need to reserve a dining dome for your group in advance by calling 250-360-5873.

Where: 100 Harbour Road, Victoria

Tapa Bar

 

Every evening, amid the timeless glow of centuries-old gaslights, Tapa Bar animates Trounce Alley with vibrant chatter and Spanish-infused delights. During the winter, the restaurant throws up the awning and turns on the heat on its quaint patio. It’s a great comfort paired with its awesome happy hour.

Where: 620 Trounce Alley, Victoria

Q at the Empress

Enjoy one of the best views of the Inner Harbour from the historic Fairmont Empress on the Veranda, year-round. Sip on handcrafted, seasonally inspired cocktails, while people-watching. You can dress up or down — the choice is yours!

Where: 721 Government Street, Victoria

CRAFT Beer Market

 

This is a premier patio with tons of seating, and even then, it can be tough to get a spot. It’s right on the harbour and Craft has lots of umbrellas for the shade. They also have a terrace that, effectively, functions as a patio too.

Where: 450 Swift Street, Victoria

